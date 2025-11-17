Global and European Rodent Control Pesticides Market Outlook 2025–2035

rodent control pesticides market

Rodent Control Pesticides Market to Hit USD 14.1 Billion by 2035 — Growth Accelerates Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America

MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global rodent control pesticides market is poised for robust expansion through 2035, fueled by escalating urbanization, surging agricultural demands, and heightened awareness of rodent-borne health risks. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market stands at USD 7.3 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2035, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The FMI report, “Rodent Control Pesticides Market Global Market Analysis Report - 2035,” projects a total revenue surge of nearly USD 6.8 billion over the decade, propelled by innovations in safer formulations, integrated pest management strategies, and regulatory pushes for eco-friendly solutions amid rising infestations in urban and rural settings.

A Decade of Growth Anchored by Anticoagulant Dominance and Tech-Enabled Solutions:

The shift toward anticoagulant-based products, combined with non-toxic alternatives and precision delivery systems, is redefining pest control efficacy. From 2025 to 2030, the market is expected to add approximately USD 3.5 billion in value, driven by residential and commercial applications in densely populated areas.

From 2030 to 2035, FMI anticipates an additional USD 3.3 billion in growth, as climate-driven rodent surges and food security needs amplify demand for sustainable, high-performance pesticides in agriculture and warehousing.

“Rodent infestations aren't just a nuisance—they're a growing public health crisis, with diseases like hantavirus on the rise,” said an FMI research analyst. “Advancements in low-toxicity formulas are empowering safer, more targeted control, balancing efficacy with environmental stewardship.”

Rodent Control Pesticides Key Market Insights at a Glance:

Metric-Global Estimate

Market Value (2025)-USD 7.3 billion

Forecast Value (2035) -USD 14.1 billion

CAGR-6.8%

Top Product-Anticoagulant (61.7% share)

Dominant End-Use-Pest Control (48.9% share)

Fastest-Growing End-Use Agriculture (7.2% CAGR)

United States: The Fastest-Growing Rodent Control Pesticides Market:

FMI’s in-depth analysis underscores the U.S. as a pivotal growth engine, with the market projected to dominate regionally and contribute significantly to global figures, reaching a substantial share toward the USD 14.1 billion milestone by 2035 at a brisk pace. This momentum stems from aggressive public health campaigns, urban sprawl in cities like New York and Los Angeles, and agricultural vulnerabilities in states such as Texas and California.

Non-anticoagulant options are gaining traction here, comprising over 20% of new formulations, while e-commerce platforms for pest control supplies are boosting accessibility for households and small farms alike.

Rodent Control Pesticides Five Forces Driving Market Expansion:

Rodent Population Boom: Climate change and urbanization are inflating infestations, with global rat numbers up 15-20% in key regions, heightening disease transmission risks.

Regulatory Evolution: Stricter EPA and EU guidelines favor low-residue, wildlife-safe pesticides, spurring R&D in biodegradable active ingredients.

Agricultural Imperative: Crop losses from rodents exceed USD 30 billion annually worldwide, driving 7.2% CAGR in farm applications amid food security pressures.

Tech Innovations: Bait stations with AI monitoring and drone-delivered rodenticides enhance precision, reducing overuse by up to 40%.

Consumer Awareness: Rising DIY pest control via online retail, projected at 8% CAGR, empowers households while commercial services expand in warehousing and hospitality.

Rodent Control Pesticides Market Segment Overview:

By Product Type: Anticoagulants lead with 61.7% of 2025 revenues, their multi-feed action ensuring higher success rates; non-anticoagulants will grow fastest, appealing to eco-conscious users.

By End-Use: Pest control services hold 48.9% share, vital for urban centers; agriculture surges ahead at 7.2% CAGR, protecting grains and livestock from devastating losses.

By Application: Residential and commercial spaces dominate, but warehousing sees rapid uptake due to supply chain vulnerabilities.

By Distribution Channel: Professional services lead, yet online sales are exploding at 8.5% CAGR, offering convenient access to specialized baits.

Rodent Control Pesticides Market Regional Overview:

North America: 6.5% CAGR, led by U.S. initiatives curbing outbreaks in high-risk zones like the Southwest.

Europe: Largest at 31.1% share in 2024, growing to USD 4.4 billion by 2035 (CAGR 6.1%); Germany's dense urban rodent challenges spearhead demand.

Asia-Pacific: Explosive potential from China and India, with 7.5% CAGR fueled by rice paddy protections and megacity expansions.

Latin America: 10.1% share by 2035, as Brazil and Colombia combat USD 2 billion+ annual crop damages from field rats.

Subscribe for Year-Round Insights, Stay ahead with quarterly and annual data updates: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14973

Request for Discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14973

Rodent Control Pesticides Market Competitive Landscape:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

UPL Limited

Liphatech, Inc.

JT Eaton & Co., Inc.

Neogen Corporation

PelGar International

Rentokil Initial plc

Senestech, Inc.

Anticimex

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Abell Pest Control

Impex Europa S.L.

BASF, Bayer, and Syngenta command over 35% of the market, innovating with zinc phosphide hybrids and soft baits. Recent moves, like PelGar's 2024 Cimetrol launch, highlight a push toward ready-to-use, residue-minimal tech.

Rodent Control Pesticides Market Outlook: Safeguarding Health and Harvests:

As we navigate the next decade, the rodent control pesticides market will pivot from reactive measures to proactive, data-driven defenses. AI-integrated traps and gene-silencing agents promise to slash chemical reliance by 30%, aligning with global sustainability goals.

“These pesticides are evolving into smart guardians of public health and productivity,” the FMI analyst concluded. “Manufacturers prioritizing innovation in safety and scalability will not only curb infestations but also cultivate resilient ecosystems for generations ahead.”

Explore More Related Studies Published by FMI Research:

Flame Proof Lighting Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/flame-proof-lighting-market

Hydrodesulphurization Catalyst Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydrodesulfurization-catalyst-market

Cold Gas Spray Coating Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cold-gas-spray-coating-market

Permethrin Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/permethrin-market

Adipic Acid Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/adipic-acid-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why FMI: Decisions that Change Outcomes- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.