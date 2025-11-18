Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical and Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Market?

In recent times, there has been significant growth in the market size of semi-finished thermoplastics plastic products. An increase from $13.90 billion is expected in 2024 to $14.86 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The past growth trend is attributed to several factors including the expansion of the aerospace industry, a heightened focus on sustainability and recycling, expansion in the electronics and electrical industries, growing applications in healthcare and medical sectors, along with escalating demand in construction and building sectors.

Anticipating significant expansion in the near future, the market for semi-finished thermoplastics products is projected to escalate to $19.14 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This progress in the forecasted timeframe is primarily due to the escalated demand for components of electric vehicles, increased usage of recyclable and eco-sustainable materials, rising demand for robust and shock-resistant materials, and heightened demand by the aerospace industry for solutions to reduce weight. The imminent trends for this period encompass advancements in enhancing the strength and durability of polymer formulas, innovation in environmentally friendly and bio-based thermoplastics, advancements in developing composite materials for lightweight applications, innovative semi-finished thermoplastic products, and progress in material performance.

Download a free sample of the thermoplastics semi-finished plastic products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29231&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Global Market Growth?

The growth of the thermoplastics semi-finished plastic products market is anticipated to be accelerated by the surging interest from the automotive industry. The sector covers businesses involved in the design, creation, and sale of automobiles and their parts. There is a spike in demand from this sector due to the world's move towards electric vehicles. This has encouraged both consumers and manufacturers to embrace greener, more sustainable modes of transport. This has, in turn, led to increased production of advanced automotive parts, fuelling demand for thermoplastic semi-finished plastic products. Such products are beneficial as they facilitate the creation of light, durable, and thermally resistant components which ultimately bolster vehicle performance and safety. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a trade association based in Belgium, reported that sales of battery-operated cars in the European Union in the first quarter of 2025 surged by 23.9% to 412,997 units, making up 15.2% of the total market. They also noted a 1.1% increase in the registration of hybrid plug-in electric cars to 207,048 units. Consequently, the raised demand from the automotive industry is propelling the growth of the thermoplastics semi-finished plastic products market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Market?

Major players in the Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE.

• Dow Inc.

• LyondellBasell Industries N. V.

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• ExxonMobil Chemical Company

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Market?

Key players in the semi-finished thermoplastics plastic products market, like the automotive, electronics, and healthcare industries, are concentrating their efforts on inventing unique solutions such as thermoplastic polyamides to keep pace with growing industry demands. These thermoplastic polyamides are superior quality polymers capable of being melted and reformed multiple times, providing exceptional strength, chemical resistance, and heat stability ideal for engineering purposes. For example, BASF SE, a chemical company based in Germany, introduced Ultramid H33 L in September 2025. This ground-breaking product, the first of its kind globally, is a thermoplastic polyamide with high water permeability levels, primarily used in synthetic sausage casings. This innovative material fuses the strength of polyamide with water permeability, enabling the creation of significantly thinner casings than traditional collagen or cellulose casings. The hydrophilic properties allow smoke aromas to permeate the casing and into the sausages during smoking, while the high water permeability enables in-casing drying, making the production process more efficient. In addition, the handling process for Ultramid H33 L resembles that of other polyamides, allowing it to seamlessly integrate into existing production lines without requiring any modifications.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Market Report?

The thermoplastics semi-finished plastic productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sheets And Blocks, Tubes, Rods, Films And Coils, Other Types

2) By Material: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Engineering Plastics, Other Materials

3) By Application: Automotive, Electronics And Electrical, Construction And Building, Mechanical Engineering, Healthcare And Medical, Aerospace, Other Applications

4) By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Transportation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Sheets And Blocks: Extruded Sheets, Cast Sheets, Compression Molded Blocks, Laminated Sheets

2) By Tubes: Extruded Tubes, Injection Molded Tubes, Co-Extruded Tubes

3) By Rods: Solid Rods, Hollow Rods, Twisted Rods

4) By Films And Coils: Cast Films, Blown Films, Laminated Films, Coiled Sheets

5) By Other Types: Profiles, Custom Shapes, Composite Materials

View the full thermoplastics semi-finished plastic products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermoplastics-semi-finished-plastic-products-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Industry?

In 2024, North America led the global market for semi-finished thermoplastics plastic products. It is predicted that the area slated for the most rapid expansion during the outlook period is Asia-Pacific. The Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Global Market Report 2025 reviews regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Thermoplastics Semi-Finished Plastic Products Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Thermoplastic Composite Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermoplastic-composite-global-market-report

Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engineering-plastics-global-market-report

Thermoplastic Elastomer Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermoplastic-elastomer-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.