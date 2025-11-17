US CAR-T Cell Therapy Market to Reach USD 9.85B by 2033, Driven by FDA Approvals and Rising Cancer Burden

US CAR-T cell therapy market

The US leads CAR-T therapy adoption with strong R&D, advanced healthcare systems & growing use in lymphoma, while BCMA-targeted therapies gain rapid momentum.

The US CAR-T market is accelerating as breakthrough therapies and deep R&D investments reshape cancer care. With rising approvals, the next decade will redefine personalized oncology.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the US CAR-T cell therapy market was valued at approximately USD 3.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach nearly USD 9.85 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2025–2033. The rapid growth is backed by the increasing number of FDA-approved CAR-T therapies targeting key antigens like CD19 and BCMA, which have demonstrated significant clinical efficacy. North America, with the US as the dominant contributor, leads the market due to factors such as robust healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative therapies, and substantial investments in research and development. The lymphoma indication segment holds a leading position, driven by disease prevalence and continuous advances in treatment modalities.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲):Key Highlights from the Report➤ The US CAR-T cell therapy market reached USD 3.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to nearly triple by 2033.➤ CD19-targeted therapies dominate the market, accounting for over 61% revenue share in 2024.➤ Autologous CAR-T therapies represent the leading product type segment due to established clinical success.➤ Hospitals remain the predominant end-users due to higher adoption and inpatient treatment requirements.➤ Increasing prevalence of hematologic cancers such as lymphoma and multiple myeloma fuels demand.➤ Major players include Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and Autolus, Inc.Market SegmentationThe US CAR-T cell therapy market is segmented primarily based on therapy type, target antigen, disease indication, and end-user.By therapy type, the market is divided into autologous CAR-T cell therapy, which uses the patient’s own genetically engineered T-cells, and allogeneic CAR-T therapies derived from donor cells. Autologous therapies dominate due to higher safety profiles and established regulatory approvals, though allogeneic therapies are emerging due to advantages in off-the-shelf availability.By target antigen, CD19 remains the leading segment, accounting for a majority market share due to its prevalent expression in B-cell malignancies such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) segment is rapidly growing, targeting multiple myeloma patients with newer therapies entering the market.By disease indication, lymphoma, including large B-cell lymphoma, accounts for the largest share, followed by multiple myeloma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The increasing cancer incidence and expanding therapy approvals in these indications drive growth.By end-users, hospitals are the predominant segment where CAR-T therapies are administered due to the complex and inpatient nature of treatment. Oncology centers and specialized clinics represent growing segments with increasing capability for managing CAR-T therapies.Purchase this report before year-end and unlock an exclusive 30% discount:(Purchase 2 or more Repots and get 50% Discount)Regional InsightsNorth America, specifically the US, holds a commanding position in the CAR-T cell therapy market. This leadership is attributed to early technology adoption, significant government and private investments in cell therapy research, and a sophisticated healthcare ecosystem. The US benefits from strong reimbursement policies, high patient diagnosis rates, and robust clinical trial activities. The presence of key market players’ headquarters and manufacturing facilities further solidify its dominance.Europe follows with growing adoption supported by regulatory frameworks such as EMA approvals and rising healthcare expenditures. Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth due to increasing healthcare awareness, rising cancer prevalence, and regulatory encouragement for novel therapies.The US market's advanced healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing patient access and insurance coverage ensures its sustained prominent role in the global CAR-T market.Market DynamicsThe primary drivers of the US CAR-T cell therapy market include escalating incidence and awareness of hematologic cancers, rapid advancements in cellular engineering technologies, and successful FDA approvals of novel CAR-T therapies targeting critical antigens. Additionally, strategic collaborations by pharmaceutical companies and increased investments in R&D are fueling innovation and pipeline expansion.However, market restraints like the high cost of CAR-T therapies, complex manufacturing processes, and potential safety concerns such as cytokine release syndrome limit broader adoption. The specialized infrastructure required for administering CAR-T treatments also adds to the challenges.Significant opportunities exist in expanding indications beyond hematologic cancers into solid tumors, developing allogeneic "off-the-shelf" products for scalability, and leveraging next-generation CAR designs to improve safety and efficacy. Increasing awareness among patients and clinicians and evolving reimbursement policies will also enhance market growth.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements:Reasons to Buy the Report✔ Comprehensive analysis of US CAR-T cell therapy market trends, size, and forecast.✔ Detailed segmentation insights by therapy type, antigen target, indication, and end-user.✔ Strategic intelligence on key players and competitive landscape.✔ Regional insights emphasizing growth drivers and opportunities in North America.✔ In-depth evaluation of market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)◆ How big is the US CAR-T cell therapy market in 2024?◆ What are the key growth drivers for the US CAR-T cell therapy market?◆ Who are the leading players in the US CAR-T cell therapy market?◆ What is the forecasted CAGR for the US CAR-T cell therapy market through 2033?◆ Which region dominates the CAR-T cell therapy industry in the US?Company Insights• Novartis AG• Gilead Sciences, Inc.• Bristol Myers Squibb Company• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.• Autolus, Inc.Recent developments:-In October 2025, Novartis AG announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility to increase CAR-T therapy production capacity, aimed at enhancing supply chain efficiency and patient access in the US market.-In September 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb launched an investigational BCMA CAR-T cell therapy in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple myeloma, highlighting their strategic focus on expanding indications.ConclusionThe US CAR-T cell therapy market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, driven by rising cancer prevalence, scientific innovations in cell therapy, and an encouraging regulatory environment. With a stronghold in North America and key industry players innovating aggressively, CAR-T therapies are set to transform cancer treatment paradigms. Despite challenges such as high costs and manufacturing complexity, the market outlook remains optimistic with expanding therapeutic scopes and enhanced patient accessibility. Stakeholders and investors focusing on this sector stand to benefit from emerging opportunities as the CAR-T cell therapy landscape continually evolves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.