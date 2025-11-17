Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa cautions public about potential impact of severe weather alert level 9

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, issued a call for people to heed the level 9 weather warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The Minister has urged the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to execute its legislative obligations by facilitating the promotion of an integrated and coordinated system of disaster management among national, provincial and local spheres of government, statutory functionaries and other roleplayers involved in disaster management.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has been coordinating disaster response measures since the SAWS issued a level 9 severe warning for Gauteng, North-West and Mpumalanga.

South Africa's disaster management teams are on high alert following a Level 9 warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) for severe weather conditions, including widespread flooding and heavy rainfall, particularly in the North-West, Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces.

1) Current readiness state:

Minister indicated that these actions are simple yet powerful and can save lives and livelihoods and also prevent avoidable damage to property and infrastructure.

Minister emphasised that ours is to endeavour to save lives and Build Community Resilience.

Lives can not be replaced, as such every precaution we take; every plan we implement; and every act of preparedness must be guided by the principle of safeguarding human life above all else.

Through our joint efforts, across government, business, civil society, NGOs and communities, we can reduce the risk of disasters, strengthen our resilience, and ensure a safer South Africa for all.

Remember to prioritize your safety and follow official instructions. Stay safe!

