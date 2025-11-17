Gauteng Roads and Transport encourages e-hailing app providers to register their digital apps

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is calling on e-hailing app providers working with e-hailing operators in the province to legally register.

This is in line with Section 66(A) of the National Land Transport Amendment Act, 2009 (Act No. 5 of 2009), which requires e-hailing platform providers to register their digital applications with the National Department of Transport through the National Public Transport Regulator prior to engaging in any application for operating licensing processes at provincial level.

This directive forms part of the Department’s broader effort to implement the amended National Land Transport Act and new e-hailing regulations, but also to ensure alignment between national and provincial frameworks, and promote a safe, accessible, transparent, and compliant public transport environment across the province.

“The growth of the e-hailing service in Gauteng has been significant, offering valuable mobility options and creating economic opportunities for thousands of operators. However, this growth must take place within a transparent and well-regulated environment that protects both operators and commuters.

“The current regulations provide an opportunity to realign the system with national legislation and ensure that all e-hailing platform providers and operators meet the required legal requirements and regulatory standards. We therefore call upon all the app companies operating in Gauteng to work with us by submitting their registration and help us build an accountable, efficient, and lawful public transport system,” said MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

It is incumbent on all e-hailing app providers to register their digital applications by visiting the office of the National Department of Transport, located at the following address:

159 Struben Street, Forum Building, Pretoria, 0001

It is in the interest of all app providers and e-hailing operators to register and finalise all other legislated requirements including voluntary agreements to enable the GPRE to start receiving and deciding their applications for operating licenses.

GPRE will convene meetings across the province to provide more details and ensure that app providers and e-hailing operators fully understand what is required and are able to comply.

