Sharmax Motors Expands into Europe with New Barcelona Showroom and EICMA 2025 Debut

Sharmax Motors, headquartered in the UAE, is now officially entering the European market with its first showroom in Barcelona set to open in Q4 2025.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharmax Motors, a global powersports brand headquartered in the UAE, has officially announced its entry into the European market. As part of this strategy, the company participated in EICMA 2025, the world’s leading motorcycle exhibition, showcasing its latest models to European riders and industry partners. The brand will open its first European showroom in Barcelona in Q4 of 2025, marking a key milestone in its global expansion.At EICMA 2025, Sharmax presented a wide lineup of its latest on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, and electric models, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and accessibility in the powersports segment. The participation marked Sharmax’s first major introduction to the European market and generated significant interest from distributors, media, and riders across the continent.The Barcelona location will become Sharmax’s European hub. The showroom will feature 650 square meters of display area and offer a wide range of on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, buggies, golf carts, and electric vehicles. Following its entry into Spain, Sharmax plans to open additional mono-brand showrooms across Europe in 2026, including a flagship location in Italy. The showrooms will operate as a full-cycle facility combining product display, sales, maintenance, and post-sales services to deliver a complete experience for riders across Europe.As part of its philosophy of building a global riding community, Sharmax will host test-ride events and meet-ups at the Barcelona showroom to promote the growth of motorsport and powersport culture. The company’s expansion is also expected to create new jobs and strengthen partnerships with local suppliers, dealers, and service providers, contributing to the development of the regional powersports industry.“This expansion into Europe is a very important milestone for us,” said Alexey Galochkin, CEO of Sharmax Motors European Division. “Sharmax has always admired the legacy and craftsmanship of Italian motorcycle brands, their blend of engineering precision, design, and emotion. Entering this market feels like a natural evolution for Sharmax after our success in the Middle East and our first steps in Latin America. Europe is a place where the culture of riding runs deep, and we’re proud to become part of it.”About Sharmax MotorsSharmax Motors is a fast-growing global powersports brand headquartered in the UAE. Established in 2014 with a vision to make adventure accessible to everyone, the company has grown from a small family workshop into an international brand with production lines across Asia and strategic partnerships with leading suppliers and manufacturers in the motorcycle industry.Today, Sharmax Motors is present in 8 countries across the Gulf Region, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the CIS. In 7 more countries new showrooms are set to open in 2026.More information about Sharmax Motors: sharmax.com

