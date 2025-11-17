Mineral and Petroleum Resources hosts G20-Africa Critical Minerals Partnership Engagement in Johannesburg, 18 Nov

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, will host the G20–Africa Critical Minerals Partnership Engagement under the theme “Harnessing Critical Minerals for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development” on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, at the Protea Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

This high-level engagement takes place within the context of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, where critical minerals have been identified as a strategic focus under Priority Number 4. As part of this priority, G20 members are currently advancing the development of a G20 Critical Minerals Framework to support collaboration on responsible and sustainable mineral value chains.

The G20–Africa Critical Minerals Partnership Engagement will bring together government leaders, industry stakeholders, development partners, and experts to deepen collaboration between the G20 and African nations. Deliberations will be guided by the Framework’s six strategic pillars: Mapping and Exploration, Governance and Standards, Investment, Value Addition and Local Development, Resilient Value Chains, Innovation, Circularity and Technology, Skills, Capacity and Knowledge Exchange.

The event will highlight opportunities for investment, regional value chain development, and knowledge exchange to ensure that Africa’s critical minerals contribute equitably to global sustainability and inclusive economic transformation.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Venue: Protea Hotel, Balalaika, Sandton, South Africa

Time: 09:00 – 14:30

Kindly RSVP no later than Monday, 17 November 2025 to: Johannes Mokobane – Johannes.makobane@dmpr.gov.za / mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za; 082 766 3674.

For media enquiries: Ms Lerato Ntsoko – Lerato.ntsoko@dmre.gov.za / mediadesk@dmre.gov.za / 082 549 2788; Ms Yolanda Mhlathi – Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmre.gov.za / 067 258 1122.

