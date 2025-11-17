Water and Sanitation commemorates International Fraud Awareness Week in Tzaneen, 17 Nov

The Department of Water and Sanitation will commemorate the International Fraud Awareness Week by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) on 17 November 2025, at the Construction North Office, in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

This is part of the department’s initiative to educate officials on recognising and preventing fraudulent activities, promoting a culture of integrity, and ethics. Fraud awareness sessions will be conducted from 18 – 19 November 2025 at different locations across Limpopo, to empower more officials.

The Internation Fraud Awareness Week is a global awareness campaign dedicated to raising awareness about fraud, and how organisations can prevent, detect, and respond. The week encourages training, community outreach, sharing resources, fostering a culture of integrity and fraud-resistance. This year, 2025, it is celebrated from 16 – 22 November.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 17 November 2025

Time: 09h30 – 15h30

Venue: Construction North Office, Tzaneen (next to Tzaneen Dam)

For media confirmations please contact Ms Nthabiseng Dhlamini from Department of Water and Sanitation on 082 878 6915 / dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Ms Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

