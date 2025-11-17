Minister Dean Macpherson visits Dr John Langalibalele Dube’s Ohlange Institute to find solutions for its completion, 17 Nov

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Monday, 17 November 2025, visit the family of Dr John Langalibalele Dube in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, before conducting an oversight visit to the Ohlange Institute to find solutions to the long-delayed project. This follows a motion by Honourable Member Billy Mzamo in the National Council of Provinces last month, calling for a visit to the project to help identify solutions.

The Minister will be joined by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture, Mntomuhle Khawula, as well as KZN NCOP Whip, Mr Mzamo Billy MP.

The Ohlange Institute, where former President Nelson Mandela cast his first democratic vote in 1994, was founded by Dr Dube and his wife in 1901. The site has received over R33 million worth of investment since 2012, but has fallen into disrepair, including a collapsing amphitheatre, while promised developments - such as the Tower of Hope, Interpretation Centre, Craft Centre, Sports Centre, and School of Advocacy - were never built.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Monday, 17 November 2025

Time: 10:00

Location: 43 Lulu Dube Street, Dube Village, Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/QwGubN8u91tSkrND6

