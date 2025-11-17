Minister Leon Schreiber launches Travel Ready 2025 Campaign at new Baywest office in Gqeberha, 17 Nov

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, will on Monday, 17 November 2025, be in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, to officially launch the Travel Ready 2025 Campaign at the brand new Baywest Mall Home Affairs office.

The Travel Ready 2025 Campaign aims to prepare citizens for the upcoming festive season travel period by encouraging South Africans to ensure that their essential travel documents are up to date. The campaign forms part of the Department’s commitment to delivering dignity for all, by providing efficient, accessible, and people-centred services.

Following the launch, the Minister will proceed to Jeffrey’s Bay for a community outreach engagement.

