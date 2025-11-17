Tourism launches Smart Tourism Visitor Information Centre at OR Tambo International Airport, 19 Nov

The Department of Tourism (DT), in collaboration with the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), South African Tourism (SA Tourism), the Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA), and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), will launch a Smart

Tourism Visitor Information Centre (VIC) at the OR Tambo International Airport on 19 November 2025.

Situated at the international arrivals precinct of OR Tambo International Airport in the Gauteng province, the Smart Tourism VIC is an interactive, paperless centre that offers real-time

information on the country’s varied tourism, culture, and heritage offerings across all nine South African provinces.

As the country hosts G20 delegates and international visitors for the holiday season, the Smart Tourism VIC will welcome guests and remind them of the warmth of the South African people

and authentic travel experiences.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 19 November 2025

Venue: OR Tambo International Airport (ACSA Media Centre) – Gauteng Province

Time: 09h30 for 10h00

RSVP: Members of the media must confirm their attendance no later than 15h00 on 17 November 2025 to Ms. Sindi Zwane (MLO for DT) via Cell/ WhatsApp: 081 267 4665 or e-mail: szwane@tourism.gov.za. ACSA filming/broadcasting permits will be

assigned to media that have responded.

Media enquiries:

Ms. Sindi Zwane

Deputy Director: Media liaison and Electronic Communications

T: 012 444 6612

C: 081 267 4665

E- mail: szwane@tourism.gov.za



#GovZAUpdates

