Military Veterans verifies national military veterans database applicants in Northern Cape, 17 Nov to 11 Dec

The Department of Military Veterans (DMV), through the Database Verification, Cleansing and Enhancement (DVCE) Work Stream, will be conducting a verification drive in the Northern Cape Province from 17 November to 11 December 2025.

The DVCE Work Stream was established by the Presidential Task Team to process applications for inclusion in the national military veterans database. Its mandate is to verify and validate applications received by the DMV Database Office.

This verification drive is specifically for bona fide Applicants from non-statutory force (NSF) members who did not integrate into the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). The initiative forms part of the Department’s commitment to ensuring all registered and qualifying applicants are confirmed as legitimate military veterans and can access the benefits due to them.

The verification process began in Gauteng in May 2021. The application window then closed in February 2022, after which verification continued in the Eastern Cape (February 2022), Limpopo (April 2022), North West (June 2025), Free State (July 2025), and Mpumalanga (September to 5 November 2025).

Applicants are encouraged to contact the DMV Database Office on 063 815 0304 or 060 519 9116 to confirm whether their files have been forwarded to the DVCE Work Stream for invitation to appear before the verification panel. Please note that only applicants with complete files will be verified.

According to the Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011, a military veteran is defined as:

“A South African citizen who rendered military service to any of the military organisations ... and has completed their military training and no longer performs military duties, and has not been dishonourably discharged from that military organisation.”

Details of the Northern Cape Database Verification Drive:

Dates: 17 November – 11 December 2025

17 - 19 November 2005 - Petrusville

24 - 26 November 2025 - Kuruman

1 - 2 December 2025 - Warrenton

3, 4, 8-11 December 2025 - Kimberley (3 SAI)

Time: 08:00 – 16:00 daily

The Department encourages all eligible former NSF members in the Northern Cape Province to attend and finalise their verification.

Media enquiries:

Mr Mxolisi Mkhonza

Cell: 076 865 7474

Spokesperson for the Department of Military Veterans

