Presidency hosts swearing-in ceremony of new members of National Executive, 17 Nov

The Presidency invites members of the media to the Swearing-in Ceremony on Monday, 17 November 2025, of the newly appointed members of the National Executive.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mr Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, in accordance with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The President has also appointed Ms Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, in accordance with section 93 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

The Swearing-in Ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: 17 November 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Union Buildings, Pretoria

