Minister Dean Macpherson conducts oversight of delayed projects, hands over Welisizwe Bridge and launches EPWP initiative, 17 to 21 Nov
The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will embark on a number of high-impact service delivery engagements the week ahead, including an oversight of the historic Ohlange Institute, a Welisizwe Rural Bridge handover in the Eastern Cape and an Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) initiative focusing on people living with disabilities.
On Monday, the Minister will be visiting the Dr John Langalibalele Dube family together with the Ohlange Institute in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal alongside senior officials of the Independent Development Trust to find solutions to the years of delays to the project. In the afternoon, he will be meeting with the Member of Executive Council for Finance in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers, over money owed to the Independent Development Trust (IDT) in an effort to ensure that the entity is financially capacitated to deliver social infrastructure.
On Tuesday, he and Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will officially handover the Welisizwe Rural Bridge, spanning the Umzimvubu River at Tebe-Tebe in eMaXesibeni, Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Eastern Cape. This bridge will provide safe and reliable access for residents of Welakabini and Esihlahleni, who have faced hazardous conditions, particularly during heavy rainfall.
On Thursday, he will be in Chatsworth for the launch of the EPWP framework for Persons with Disabilities. And on Friday, he will be in Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape for the next leg of his EPWP listening tour.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Visit to Dube Family & Ohlange Institute
Monday, 17 November
Location: 43 Lulu Dube Street, Dube Village, Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal
Time: 10:00
Handover of Welisizwe Bridge in Alfred Nzo District Municipality
Tuesday, 18 November
Location: Umzimvubu River, eMaXesibeni at Umzimbuvu Local Municipality, Eastern Cape
Time: 11:00
Launch of EPWP Framework focusing on Persons with Disabilities
Thursday, 20 November
Location: Scdifa Sports Charitable & Educational Trust, 20 Newmarket Rd, Silverglen, Chatsworth, 4092
Time: 09:00
EPWP Listening Tour in Kouga Local Municipality
Friday, 21 November
Location: Pellsrus Community Hall 1 Harder Street Jeffreys Bay
Time: 14:00
Media enquiries:
James de Villiers
Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson
Cell: 082 766 0276
Bukiwe Cimela
DPWI: Media Relations
Cell: 076 420 8184
Les Moretlwe
DPWI: Media Relations
Cell: 082 957 3677
#ServiceDeliveryZA
