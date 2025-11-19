Maamgic Weekend Series: Perfect Sunday Companion for All-Day Comfort

Maamgic Weekend Series

Maamgic Weekend Series—Peformance joggers, long sleeve shirts, and 2-in-1 Shorts—as the ultimate 'Perfect Sunday Companion' for lounging, early runs, and gym.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Between the couch and the gym, the winter wardrobe struggle is real: constant outfit changes required to swap between home comfort, cold air, and workout performance. Maamgic( www.maamgic.com ) is calling "time out" on the constant wardrobe hustle with the launch of its new Weekend Series , which is perfect Sunday Companion. This three-piece collection—consisting of the weekend performance joggers Long Sleeve Shirt , and 2-in-1 Short—is the gear upgrade consumers didn't know they needed. It’s engineered to ditch the outfit changes and provide a high-quality uniform that’s comfortable enough for a Sunday morning chill and performance-ready for a tough gym session.Beyond the Hype: The Sustainable Technology That Powers Your Perfect SundayThe Weekend Performance Series isn't just a stylish drop; it's a smart, sustainable solution. Maamgic recognized that today's consumers need clothes that can genuinely keep up with their pace without compromising the planet. The secret lies in proprietary Lightweight Thermal Fabric, which is engineered with 70% recycled polyester. This high-performance, eco-friendly material gives you that ultra-soft, next-to-skin feel while being a workhorse on the function front: it handles thermal regulation and rapid moisture-wicking. No more getting chilled after a great sweat session. This is the modular gear that makes complicated layering obsolete.Your Go-To Gear: Three Pieces Defined by Function and VersatilityThe Weekend Series is designed to meet the highest demands of modern versatility. Each piece delivers superior function and stands out through key design features:The Effortless Jogger Pant (Performance Jogger Redefined): This piece serves as the ultimate maamgic performance joggers, utilizing Maamgic Flex Series Adapt, recycled polyester blend spandex for extreme softness. The design prioritizes comfort without sacrificing appearance: its tailored silhouette ensures the pant retains a polished look, making it the ideal choice for both relaxation and public outings.Long Sleeve Shirt (The Adaptive Layer): Engineered as a versatile long sleeve workout shirt alternative, the shirt provides necessary warmth for outdoor transition while remaining highly breathable. Its adaptive design and moisture-wicking properties are essential for maintaining stable body temperature when moving between chilly exteriors and warm interior spaces.The 2-in-1 Short (The Dedicated Performer): Built specifically for intense activity, this specialized men's 2 in 1 short features a supportive inner liner that provides crucial confidence and coverage. The dual-layer construction is essential for high-movement activities, ensuring maximum performance through the most demanding indoor workouts.“We believe clothing should never be a barrier to an active lifestyle. The Weekend series is designed to remove wardrobe friction, allowing our customers the freedom to enjoy their weekends effortlessly and focus on sport without interruption,” says Megan Wilson, Maamgic's chief designer.The Weekend Performance Series represents Maamgic’s deep commitment to sustainable innovation. The collection’s blend of 70% recycled polyester and the unique engineering behind pieces like the men's 2 in 1 short and performance joggers delivers a high-value consumer solution designed to simplify the winter wardrobe. By focusing on multi-functionality and efficiency, Maamgic is empowering consumers to live a more active and comfortable lifestyle, setting a new benchmark for all-day athleisure wear.About MaamgicMaamgic is an innovative men's clothing brand dedicated to delivering stylish and high-performance gear,founded in 2017. Maamgic mission is to design multi-functional comfortable and stylish apparel that helps consumers tackle their daily lives with ease. We believe superior comfort should never come at the expense of style or function.Media Contact:Cathy Hahn/ Digital Marketingmarket@maamgic.commaamgic.com

Maamgic New Weekend Performance Series Coming Soon!

