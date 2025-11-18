Priceagent appoints serial entrepreneur Emanuel Lipschütz as Chairman to lead next phase of global expansion

New Chairman brings scale-up rigor to support rapid global expansion

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priceagent, the AI-powered platform redefining modern pricing strategy, today announces the appointment of Emanuel Lipschütz as Chairman of the Board. A serial entrepreneur and cybersecurity expert with more than 25 years of experience, Lipschütz brings a proven track record in scaling companies from early stage to successful exit.

Having joined the board last year, Lipschütz has already helped strengthen Priceagent’s strategic direction and operational discipline. His appointment as Chairman formalizes a role that has already delivered tangible results, with clearer structure, sharper focus, and increased readiness for global scale.

As Chairman, Lipschütz will continue preparing Priceagent for its next phase of rapid, large-scale growth. He will ensure that the company’s structure, governance, and control frameworks are fully aligned with the needs of both current and future owners. His leadership also enables CEO and founder Robert Tinterov to dedicate full focus to driving commercial growth and further enhancing Priceagent’s global customer offering.

Lipschütz has founded and led several companies, including Netsafe International AB, which became one of Sweden’s most respected system integrators. He has completed multiple successful exits, most recently in 2024. Beyond entrepreneurship, he is a recognized authority in cybersecurity, having designed and secured critical infrastructure for sectors such as finance, energy, government, and retail.

Known for combining strategic rigor with entrepreneurial speed, Lipschütz has built a reputation for transforming complex organizations into scalable, high-performing ventures. His experience spans corporate governance, growth management, and guiding technology companies through the transition from founder-led to institutionally backed expansion.

“I’m excited to join Priceagent at such a pivotal stage in its journey,” said Emanuel Lipschütz, Chairman of the Board at Priceagent. “Priceagent isn’t just building another SaaS platform — it is redefining how organizations understand and act on one of their most powerful levers for growth: pricing. My focus will be on ensuring we have the structure and governance required to support the global expansion ahead.”

“Emanuel brings exactly what we need at this stage: deep experience in scaling technology companies and the discipline required for long-term success,” said Robert Tinterov, co-founder and CEO of Priceagent. “His guidance has already strengthened our operational foundation. Having him as both investor and Chairman signals strong confidence in our mission and trajectory.”

Following Lipschütz’s appointment, Priceagent has accelerated its strategic expansion, marked by a series of high-impact board additions and product launches. As the company extends its footprint across more than 45 countries, its platform, powered by real-time consumer demand intelligence, continues to enable brands to identify pricing opportunities with unprecedented speed, accuracy and simplicity. Recent advances in AI further raise the quality and consistency of the insights available to customers.

About Priceagent

Priceagent is a self-serve pricing platform that helps SMEs and global enterprises confidently set prices by showing exactly how many customers would buy at each price, and how demand shifts across factors like product feature, sales channel, competitor positioning, and more.

Headquartered in Stockholm with an office in Los Angeles, Priceagent gives brands real-time access to buyer willingness-to-pay across 130+ markets, drawn from a pool of over 300 million verified consumers worldwide. Its proprietary algorithm, perfected over 10 years, reveals safe price plateaus, sharp demand drop-offs, and competitor benchmarks. Enabling faster, cheaper, and repeatable pricing decisions without relying on slow, costly traditional research methods. Learn more at www.priceagent.com.

