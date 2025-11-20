Six Endangered African Wild Dog pups killed in single Zimbabwean road tragedy, preventable without loss of int'l funding

The AWCF is devastated to report that six endangered African wild dog were killed in a single road collision near Zimbabwe’s Savé Valley Conservancy.

HARARE, SAVé VALLEY CONSERVANCY, ZIMBABWE, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Wildlife Conservation Fund (AWCF) is devastated to report that six African wild dog pups from the Tovi Pack were killed in a single road collision near Zimbabwe’s Savé Valley Conservancy. This is not the first loss of African wild dogs on this road section, and data collated by AWCF reveals that several species have been killed over the past year. Although these are unfortunate results of an accident that can also threaten human lives, such accidental deaths could be avoidable if planned wildlife safety measures had not been halted by international funding cuts.The incident, which occurred on the main commuter road to Harare claimed the lives of six out of nine pups born this year (two males and four females). The carcasses were spaced some few meters apart, suggesting they were struck by a single speeding vehicle. The tragedy left the remaining pack members distressed and roaming widely, as the AWCF team continue monitoring their well-being.“This is a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” said Dr. Rosemary Groom, Chief Executive Officer of AWCF. “These pups represented the future of a stronghold population of wild dogs in Zimbabwe. For a driver to strike six individuals in a single event, seemingly without even slowing down, is unimaginable. It’s devastating not only for this pack, but for the species as a whole.”The section of road where the deaths occurred had been earmarked for wildlife protection fencing under a proposed USAID-funded initiative. However, when USAID budget cuts took effect, all related discussions and funding were abruptly halted. AWCF estimates that the necessary fencing would have cost approximately US$30,000—a fraction of the ecological loss now suffered.African wild dogs (Lycaon pictus), also known as painted wolves, are classified as Endangered by the IUCN Red List, with fewer than 660 breeding packs remaining globally and an estimated less than 700 individuals (around 70 packs) in Zimbabwe. As one of Africa’s most threatened carnivores, every individual plays a critical role in the survival and recovery of the species.“Wildlife lost on roads is a recognized national and international concern for species conservation,” said Jess Watermeyer, AWCF Director of Operations. “To lose so many pups to a single, senseless road incident is beyond comprehension, especially when we had the solution ready to prevent it. In this specific case, a predator-proof fence is a must for that section to keep wildlife inside and safe, particularly since there are no wildlife corridors or connectivity north of the conservancy.”African wild dogs face numerous threats including habitat fragmentation, vehicle collisions, snares, and conflict with people and livestock. The AWCF, in support of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) conservation agenda has been working for over 20 years to protect these remarkable animals and promote coexistence between wildlife and communities across the greater Gonarezhou National Park and Savé Valley Conservancy landscapes.AWCF is urgently appealing for support to help fund:- Critical fencing and wildlife signage along key road sections.- Strengthened coexistence programs to prevent further loss of life.- Expansion of its all-female fence guardian program, which employs women from local communities to maintain fence lines in conflict hotspots.- Increased scout support to monitor and protect resident wild dog packs.“The team is absolutely heartbroken,” said Patience Shito, AWCF Field Manager. “We’ve watched the alphas (Helena and Porter) since they were tiny pups in their natal packs, we know their individual markings, their behavior. To see them mature and start raising their own pups was one of the greatest rewards of our work, and a point of pride for our scouts who work so hard daily to protect these packs. Losing the pups like this is a very tough pill to swallow.”About African Wildlife Conservation Fund (AWCF)The African Wildlife Conservation Fund is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the conservation of endangered large carnivores and the ecosystems they inhabit. For over two decades, AWCF has led pioneering research and community-based conservation programmes to protect African wild dogs, lions, and other threatened species across southern Africa.information@africanwildlifeconservationfund.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.