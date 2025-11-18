The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Yoghurt Market Projected to Reach $164.7 Billion with 7.1% CAGR by 2029

Expected to grow to $164.71 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Yoghurt Market Through 2025?

The size of the yoghurt market has seen substantial growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $116.74 billion in 2024 to $125.39 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to several factors such as growing awareness about health among consumers, increase in demand for functional foods, emergence of plant-based yoghurt substitutes, rapid urbanization, and an increase in disposable incomes.

Strong growth is anticipated in the yoghurt market size over the next several years, soaring to $164.71 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The expansion of e-commerce and online retail, growing instances of digestive maladies, increased awareness of immune health, rising vegan and lactose intolerance demographics, and escalating obesity rates are all factors contributing to growth during the forecast period. Major trends for this period in the yoghurt market involve supply chain management innovation, increased use of digital tools and analytics, product innovation focusing on ferments, blends, mix-ins, packaging renovations, and the introduction of novel flavors.

Download a free sample of the yoghurt market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29245&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Yoghurt Market?

With more people becoming aware of the importance of high-protein diets and embracing fitness lifestyles, it is predicted that the yoghurt market will experience significant growth in the future. The term 'fitness lifestyles' pertains to a mode of living where the central focus is on physical health, fitness, and overall well-being. Those who adhere to such a lifestyle usually participate in regular physical activities. Commensurate with this trend is the rise of health consciousness, the propagation of fitness culture, the influence of social media and the accessibility to protein-rich products. In this context, yogurt serves to promote the trend of high-protein diets and fitness lifestyles by contributing to muscle recovery, satiety, and general nutritional intake. For instance, in 2025, Cargill, a prominent US food and agriculture multinational, noted that approximately 61% of Americans upped their protein consumption in 2024, as compared to only 48% who did the same in 2023. Therefore, this increasing awareness and adoption of high-protein diets and fitness lifestyles is fueling the expansion of the yoghurt market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Yoghurt Market?

Major players in the Yoghurt Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestlé S.A.

• Danone S.A.

• Arla Foods amba

• Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V.

• China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

• Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

• Chobani LLC

• Tillamook County Creamery Association

• Fage International S.A.

• Red Mango Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Yoghurt Industry?

Companies leading the yoghurt market are steering their focus towards the creation of innovative offerings like high-protein yoghurts, believed to extend feelings of fullness and thus assist in weight management. High-protein yoghurt, having more protein content than the regular variant, fosters muscle preservation and other nutritional benefits. Arla Foods, a Denmark-based dairy enterprise, for example, unveiled Arla LactoFree Natural Yogurt and Arla Skyr Whipped in November 2024. Crafted to mimic the same flavour as Arla’s conventional dairy yoghurt, Arla LactoFree Natural Yogurt caters to the lactose-intolerant customers. Packaged in 400 g tubs, this natural high-protein yoghurt boosts nutritional benefits, also enriched with vitamin D, thereby appealing to those prioritizing health. Arla Skyr Whipped, on the other hand, distinguishes itself with a protein-filled, creamy texture layered on a fruit compote, which can be found in distinctive flavours like strawberries and cream, caramelized orange, and coconut with white chocolate.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Yoghurt Market

The yoghurtmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Greek Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt

2) By Category: Unflavored, Flavored

3) By Packaging Type: Bottles, Jars, Cups, Pouches, Other Packaging Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Greek Yogurt: Plain Greek Yogurt, Flavored Greek Yogurt, Low-Fat Greek Yogurt, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Organic Greek Yogurt

2) By Yogurt Drinks: Plain Yogurt Drinks, Flavored Yogurt Drinks, Probiotic Yogurt Drinks, Low-Fat Yogurt Drinks, Organic Yogurt Drinks

3) By Set Yogurt: Plain Set Yogurt, Flavored Set Yogurt, Low-Fat Set Yogurt, Non-Fat Set Yogurt, Organic Set Yogurt

4) By Frozen Yogurt: Plain Frozen Yogurt, Flavored Frozen Yogurt, Low-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Organic Frozen Yogurt

View the full yoghurt market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/yoghurt-global-market-report

Global Yoghurt Market - Regional Insights

In the Yoghurt Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate the most rapid growth during the forecast period. This comprehensive report provides coverage for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Yoghurt Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Drinking Yogurt Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drinking-yogurt-global-market-report

Flavored Yogurt Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flavored-yogurt-global-market-report

Flavored Yogurt Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flavored-yogurt-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.