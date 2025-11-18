The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $2.82 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $2.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size for wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging communication has seen an exponential surge. The market is projected to escalate from $0.98 billion in 2024 to $1.22 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. This substantial growth in the historic phase is primarily due to the rising adoption rate of electric vehicles, amplified demand for effortless charging solutions, increasing pressure to lessen greenhouse gas emissions, augmentation of public charging networks, heightened environmental consciousness among users, and a boost in urbanization causing limited parking spaces.

In the coming years, the market size for communication in wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging is anticipated to witness substantial growth, reaching $2.83 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. This anticipated growth during the projection period can be attributed to an increase in investments in EV charging infrastructure, heightened emphasis on minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, smart city initiatives expansion, rising demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions, increasing customer preference for non-contact charging options, and the escalating need for efficient power solutions. Key trends expected during this period encompass improvements in magnetic resonance technology, the incorporation of AI in charging mechanisms, the introduction of dynamic wireless charging for moving vehicles, breakthroughs in smart grid integration for optimum charging, progression in standardization and interoperability practices, and innovations in user-centric charging interfaces.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication Market?

As the embracement of battery-powered vehicles escalates, it is anticipated to boost the expansion of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging communication market. Battery-fuelled vehicles are essentially electric cars running purely on rechargeable batteries, storing the power required to fuel an electric motor, without the need for an internal combustion engine. The heightened acceptance of these autos is credited to environmental apprehensions, given their lower greenhouse gas emissions and contribution towards curtailing air pollution, when compared to the traditional vehicles running on fossil fuel. The incorporation of wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging provides battery vehicles with an enhanced efficiency and convenience, facilitated through uninterrupted power transfer sans contact, real-time tracking, and smart management of energy. For example, the U.S. Department of Energy noted in February 2024, that an analysis of the EV sales over the past three year period, demonstrates significant annual rises for each individual month. The highest monthly sales even soared to around 100,000 in 2023, a surge of 25% compared to the previous year. Consequently, the escalating use of battery vehicles is influencing the expansion of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging communication market.

Which Players Dominate The Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication market include:

• Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG)

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Siemens AG

• Continental AG

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Valeo SE.

• Toshiba Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Delta Electronics Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication Market In The Future?

Key players in the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging communication market are concentrating on the creation of groundbreaking solutions like inductive and resonant wireless charging technologies. These advances aim to amplify charging effectiveness, facilitate convenience, and ensure interoperability for electric vehicles. Inductive wireless charging enables energy transfer via a magnetic field between a charging pad and the coil of vehicle. On the other hand, resonant wireless charging utilizes tuned resonant circuits to allow proficient energy transfer over marginally longer distances. As an example, in January 2024, Valeo SE, a French firm known for designing and manufacturing automobile components, introduced a wireless charging system for electric vehicles called Ineez Air Charging to boost the comfort and efficiency of electric vehicle charging. The Air Charging system operates at an ultra-low frequency of around 3 kHz which makes it 50% lighter and simpler than the traditional wireless chargers, while maintaining an efficiency rate above 90% from grid to battery. It is universally compatible with all wall boxes, country grids (1 or 3 phases), and EVs equipped with 400-800V batteries. The system also supports Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionality for 7-22 kW power solutions and is prepared for autonomous vehicles to recharge themselves on inductive charging areas.

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The wireless electric vehicle (ev) charging communicationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers, Other Vehicle Types

3) By Communication Protocol: Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X), Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP), Other Communication Protocols

4) By Application: Public Charging, Private Charging, Fleet Charging, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Charging Infrastructure Providers, Utilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Charging Pad, Vehicle Coil, Power Electronics, Communication Module

2) By Software: Charging Management Software, Monitoring And Diagnostics Software, Energy Optimization Software, Security And Authentication Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Technical Support Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication Market?

The leading region in the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication Global Market Report 2025 for the referenced year was Europe. It's anticipated that the region with the most rapid growth in the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report includes an analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

