WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN: 'STACY PHILLIPS & FRIENDS' SEASON 2 LAUNCHES

Stacy Phillips & Friends Podcast Season 2

Top family law attorney, Stacy Phillips, returns with conversations with powerhouse women like Jennifer Tilly, Eva LaRue, and Julia Stewart among others

I'm talking with remarkable women who are businesswomen, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and total game-changers in their fields. I can't wait for listeners to hear these insightful conversations.” — Stacy D. Phillips

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to be inspired, uplifted, and entertained as season two of “ Stacy Phillips & Friends ” returns today with a lineup of powerhouse women sharing their stories, wisdom, and laughter in must-hear conversations. Hosted by one of the country’s most respected divorce attorneys, Stacy D. Philips, Esq, the second season features interviews with Jennifer Tilly, Eva LaRue, Julia Stewart, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nicole Sullivan, Rabia Chaudry, and Katie Lowes, among others. A special launch party will take place at Cavatina Restaurant at Sunset Marquis on December 3, 2025."With season two, we're taking things to the next level," Phillips said, emphasizing the continued growth and excitement of the podcast. "I'm talking with remarkable women who are businesswomen, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and total game-changers in their fields. I can't wait for listeners to hear these insightful conversations. I hope they feel inspired and empowered to transform their lives and careers.”In each episode, Stacy invites a close friend to join her as co-host to discuss life, fashion, pop culture, relationships, and more. The conversation flows into a "Kibitz, Kvetch, and Kvell" segment. In these candid conversations, listeners are reminded of Stacy’s legal experience as a practicing family law attorney at the award-winning national law firm Blank Rome LLP Note: The content and views expressed in the podcast are those of Stacy D. Phillips and do not reflect or represent the positions, strategies, views, or opinions of Blank Rome LLP.The complete second season of the “Stacy Phillips & Friends” podcast, which includes 20 episodes, will drop beginning today and continuing through January 2026. The season includes:November 18• Ep. Jennifer Tilly, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of” (RHO) Beverly Hills (BH), Bride of Chucky actress, and pro poker star, featured with Deborah Martin, entrepreneur, philanthropist, sports & entertainment strategist, and founder ProjectSAM• Ep. Julia Stewart, Alurx, Inc. Founder & CEO, and former Chair & CEO of IHOP (later Dine Brands Global) featured with Angela Reddock-Wright, American employment, labor, and workplace attorney• Ep. Eva LaRue, Emmy-nominated actress known for her roles on All My Children, CSI: Miami, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, and the new documentary My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story about her and her daughter's real-life stalking experience, featured with Angela Reddock-WrightAdditional guests include:• Nicole Sullivan, actress, Sex Lives of College Girls, MadTV original cast• Keni Silva, author, fashion model, and philanthropist• Katie Lowes, actress and entrepreneur• Eden Sassoon, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills• Tai Beauchamp, podcaster, wellness guru, brand ambassador, beauty expert, and motivational speaker• Kristine Locker, Forbes 1000 entrepreneur and visionary businesswoman• Anne Sisteron, jewelry designer, model, and beauty influencer• Jana Monroe, FBI profiler and best-selling author• Rabia Chaudry, attorney, podcaster, advocate, and a two-time best-selling author• Christine Lubrano, former WWE senior vice president of creative writing• Liz Berrios Flynt, chairwoman of the HUSTLER brand• The Honorable Kyra Bolden, Michigan Supreme Court Justice and former member of the Michigan House of Representatives• Mandie Davis, founder of nonprofit Worthy of Love• Alicia Hanf, retired Army Sergeant• Meredith Beardmore, psychotherapist and author of The Plan B Chronicles• Marissa Jaret Winokur, Broadway actress, reality show winner “Celebrity Big Brother”• Tina Odjaghian, trial lawyer, entrepreneur, and fashion influencerAdditional co-hosts include:• Katie Cazorla, actress, comedian, and owner of “Kookaburra Lounge,” a Hollywood comedy club and restaurant• Abbe Feder, founder of InCircle Fertility• Jade Nikolaou, director of development at non-profit C5LA• Linda Victor, pioneering businesswoman, leading gerontologist, and mental health advocate• Denise Contis, Four-Time Emmy Nominee Academy of Television Arts and SciencesAbout Stacy D. Phillips, Esq. Stacy Phillips is one of the country’s most well-known and respected family law practitioners, handling primarily high-net-worth and high-profile divorce cases. She has guided clients through critical transitions in their lives for nearly 40 years with experience in every facet of family law, including complex divorce actions, high-conflict custody cases, domestic violence matters, same-sex dissolutions, paternity cases, and pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements. A Certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization, Stacy is recognized for her persuasive negotiation, strategic advocacy, and compassionate representation, whether in litigation, mediation, or Collaborative Divorce. She assisted in drafting Senate Bill 924, a bill to extend the limitations period within which domestic violence victims can sue their abusers in California. Stacy currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for Public Counsel, the nation’s largest nonprofit law firm, where she has been a leader since 2018, previously serving as Secretary, Treasurer, and Vice Chair. A passionate mentor and community advocate, Stacy founded the Adopt-A-Center Program nearly three decades ago—an initiative later embraced by Blank Rome—which supports Los Angeles–based charities through funding, exposure, and career mentoring. She also conceived the idea that evolved into the firm’s annual Women’s Leadership Summit, now in its ninth year, promoting mentorship and empowerment among women professionals. Beyond her legal practice, Stacy is a philanthropist, thought leader, and speaker, as well as a published author of Divorce: It’s All About Control and host of the podcast Stacy Phillips and Friends.Note: The Stacy Phillps & Friends podcast is not a firm production; the content and views expressed in the podcast are those of Stacy D. Phillips and her guests and do not reflect or represent the positions, strategies, views, or opinions of Blank Rome LLP.High-res logos, podcast key art, and talent headshots are available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.