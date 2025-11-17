SkyPark at Santa’s Village Celebrates 70 Years of Christmas Magic this Holiday Season

Visit Santa at his house and take a memorable photo. Glide under the stars on the outdoor ice rink. The B-Rail is a suspended bicycle that can be pedaled around a 1000' track, up to 45' above the Village.

Celebrate 70 years of Santa’s Village at SkyPark with festive attractions, lights, entertainment & holiday cheer through January 4.

This is not just a celebration of Christmas — it’s a celebration of 70 years of joy, nostalgia, and family tradition” — Bill Johnson, owner

LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyPark at Santa’s Village is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated “70 Years of Christmas” celebration , running now through January 4, 2026. This year marks a major milestone for the historic mountain theme park, originally opened in 1955 as Santa’s Village — one of the first franchised amusement parks in the United States.Guests are invited to experience the magic of the season with immersive holiday attractions, live entertainment, ice skating, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, meet-and-greets with Santa himself, and much more — all nestled in an alpine village in the San Bernardino Mountains.“This is not just a celebration of Christmas — it’s a celebration of 70 years of joy, nostalgia, and family tradition,” said Bill Johnson, owner of SkyPark at Santa’s Village. “We’re proud to honor the legacy of Santa’s Village with new experiences that keep the spirit alive for future generations.”Seasonal Highlights Include:• Santa’s House – Visit Santa Claus and take home a keepsake photo. Adventure Attractions – Rock climbing walls, zip line, pedal cars, and the B-Rail, a suspended monorail bike that soars above the village.• Northwoods Characters & Live Shows – Meet the Northwoods Characters and enjoy shows from Wacko the Magician and Kids Imagine Nation.• Silver Bells Arena – Glide under the stars on the outdoor ice rink. Holiday Shopping & Dining – Find artisan gifts, themed souvenirs, and seasonal treats.From sparkling lights and festive music to character encounters and immersive décor, the entire park has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Guests can enjoy festive attractions, family photo ops, and beloved seasonal experiences included with every admission.This family-friendly event is included with general admission and is ideal for all ages. Tickets and event info are available at www.skyparksantasvillage.com About SkyPark at Santa’s VillageSkyPark at Santa’s Village is a North Pole-themed outdoor adventure park located near Lake Arrowhead, California. Open year-round, SkyPark features seasonal events, mountain biking, camping, outdoor activities, dining, shopping, and entertainment for all ages — all set against the scenic backdrop of the San Bernardino National Forest.

