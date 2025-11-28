Full Turn Custom Apparel Welcomes Christopher Heyn to its Board of Directors

Sporting Industry's Leading Custom Apparel Company Builds it's Bench

MORAGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Turn Custom Apparel, a premium customization and vertical apparel company serving golf, resort, sports, and corporate markets, today announced that Christopher Heyn, who currently serves as CEO of brrr°, has joined its Board of Directors.

Heyn brings more than three decades of leadership experience in premium apparel, lifestyle, and performance brands. He has led multiple successful transformations and brand expansions, including his tenure as President and CEO of Lion Brothers, where he guided the company’s evolution into a globally recognized innovator in customized apparel and advanced supply-chain solutions. Under his leadership, Lion Brothers was acquired by Avery Dennison in 2023.

Prior to Lion Brothers, Heyn served as CEO of Southern Tide, transforming it from a regional label into a national lifestyle brand and leading its sale to Oxford Industries. He also held senior leadership roles at Nautica and Summit Golf Brands, where he brought multiple premium lifestyle and golf brands to prominent leadership positions within their market channels. Early in his career, Heyn contributed to the global expansion of merchandising and retail programs at the National Basketball Association.

“Chris brings a proven record of building and scaling brands that balance creativity, quality, and operational excellence,” said Mark Killen, CEO and Founder of Full Turn Custom Apparel. “His insights into vertical integration, premium brand positioning, and global market expansion will be instrumental as Full Turn continues to redefine the premium customization space. In addition, I started my career working alongside Chris, have enjoyed watching his success over the years, and find this full circle moment after 30 years to be very special.”

“I’m honored to join the Board at Full Turn,” said Christopher Heyn, CEO of brrr°. “The company’s vertical model and design-led culture represent the future of premium sports, resort, and corporate apparel. It’s an exciting time to help Full Turn and its partners unlock new growth through innovation and brand collaboration.”

About Full Turn

Full Turn Custom Apparel is a premium apparel and customization company specializing in vertical, made-to-order collections for golf, resort, sports, and corporate markets. Through a model that integrates design, sourcing, and production under one platform, Full Turn empowers brands and partners to deliver superior quality, faster turn, and stronger ROI through modern inventory management, flexible customization, and premium craftsmanship.

Media Contact: Mark Killeen Sales@fullturndirect.com, 510-618-1200

