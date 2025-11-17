Triode Rentals Opens Second Location at Rock Lititz, Expanding Film Equipment Access for Film, Television, Live Events

Triode Rentals Located at Rock Lititz

Pennsylvania-based film equipment rental company broadens its reach, offering full-service cinema gear rentals from the Rock Lititz production campus.

At Rock Lititz, we love celebrating the growth of local industry companies. Rock Lititz is proud to be part of that growth for Triode Rentals, as they open a second location on campus.” — Andrea Shirk, President + CEO of Rock Lititz + Rock Nashville

LITITZ, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Triode Rentals , a leading film and television equipment rental company based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has officially opened its second location at Rock Lititz , the internationally recognized hub for live event production.The new facility strengthens Triode’s position as a premier cinema equipment rental house in the Mid-Atlantic, providing filmmakers, production companies, and live event producers with state-of-the-art cameras, lenses, lighting, grip, and electric equipment designed to deliver a cinematic look.Triode’s Rock Lititz location features a comprehensive inventory of professional cinema and broadcast equipment, including ARRI, Sony, Canon, Phantom High Speed and RED digital cinema cameras, a wide range of full-frame and Super 35 lenses from brands such as Arri, Cooke, Canon, Leica, Fujinon and Zeiss; and a complete selection of lighting and grip gear for on-set and location use. The rental line includes lighting from Arri, Aputure, Astera, Litegear, Creamsource, Dedolight, Mole-Richardson, and more. Grip gear includes J.L. Fisher and Panther dollies and American Grip, Matthews Studio Equipment, Canvas Grip Gear, Modern Studios, L.A. Rag house. Carbon-reducing battery and power distribution systems, and camera support accessories such as tripods, gimbals, sliders, cranes, dollies, and motion control camera robotics from Motorized Precision are supported by a fleet of specialty trucks. Designed to serve both large-scale productions and independent filmmakers, Triode’s professional equipment is supported by experienced technicians who understand the needs of the modern production environment.Located at the heart of the Rock Lititz campus, Triode joins an ecosystem known for collaboration, innovation, and technical excellence in live entertainment. This expansion enables Triode to better serve the growing Pennsylvania film and television production market, as well as clients from New York, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia.“Rock Lititz represents the best of Pennsylvania’s creative and technical production community,” said Evan Scudner, Founder of Triode Rentals. “Opening a second location here allows us to offer faster logistics, deeper inventory, and on-site support for productions that demand a cinema-quality image and professional service.”“At Rock Lititz, we love celebrating the growth of local industry companies. Rock Lititz is proud to be part of that growth for Triode Rentals, as they open a second location on campus. We look forward to collaborating with their passionate team.” -- Andrea Shirk, President + CEO of Rock Lititz + Rock NashvilleTriode Rentals provides comprehensive production support for narrative films, commercials, music videos, branded content, and live event recording—helping producers achieve a polished, cinematic aesthetic with reliable, high-end tools.To browse Triode’s full inventory or request a quote, visit www.triode.tv ________________________________________ABOUT TRIODE RENTALSTriode Rentals provides professional film, television, and commercial production equipment to clients across the Mid-Atlantic. With a curated selection of camera systems, lenses, lighting, grip, and power solutions, Triode supports productions of all sizes seeking a cinematic look and dependable technical service. Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Triode now operates two facilities: Triode Lancaster and Triode located at Rock Lititz.Learn more at: www.triode.tv ________________________________________ABOUT ROCK LITITZRock Lititz is a one-of-a-kind production campus in Lititz, Pennsylvania, dedicated to advancing live event and entertainment production. The 96-acre campus brings together world-class companies and creators in design, manufacturing, and technology—supporting concert tours, film productions, and brand experiences from around the globe.Learn more at: www.rocklititz.com ________________________________________MEDIA CONTACT:Cara ScudnerMarketing & CommunicationsTriode Rentals📞 717-455-3940✉️ cara@triode.tv

