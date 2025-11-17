Americana Artist Dan Arwady Releases Debut LP The Weight of Love and New Music Video 'We All Start Out as Strangers'

"The Weight of Love" – Dan Arwady

New Album and Video Capitalize on Recent Momentum and Charting Success

"We All Start Out As Strangers" is a personal song to me, one of the closest to my heart. It is about regret, about a relationship that never quite took hold, from birth to death.” — Dan Arwady

PACIFICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americana singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dan Arwady continues to gain momentum with the release of his new music video, “We All Start Out as Strangers,” out today. The cinematic visual arrives on the heels of his debut album The Weight of Love (released September 2025) and builds on a string of radio chart successes that are establishing Arwady as one of Americana’s most promising new voices.

Chart Success

Arwady’s recent single, “Cold in Memphis,” released June 20, 2025, spent four weeks in the Top 40 on the Mediabase Top 40 Activator Chart, peaking at #35. The track follows the breakout success of “Somebody Else,” which spent three months on the same chart, peaking at #38, reaching #7 on the Music Week UK Commercial Pop Chart, and reaching #1 on Iceland's Spotify Charts in November 2025.

Album & Video Highlights

The Weight of Love showcases Arwady’s signature blend of heartfelt songwriting, rich instrumentation, and organic live energy across 13 tracks, including the singles “Somebody Else” and “Cold in Memphis.”

The newly released video for “We All Start Out as Strangers,” directed by William Gawley and produced by Charlotte Avenue Pictures, captures Arwady’s soulful lyricism and honest reflections on human connection. The video premiered via Americana Highways (Nashville) on November 11, 2025.

Artistic Vision

Residing in Pacifica, California, with his wife Angela, their three children (TJ, 6; Tyler, 4; and Leila, 2), and their dog Levi, Arwady draws deeply from family life and real-world experiences to inform his music. On The Weight of Love, he balances intimate storytelling with universal emotional truths, drawing inspiration from artists such as Ray LaMontagne, James Taylor, and Chris Stapleton.

“We All Start Out As Strangers” was recorded at 25th Street Studios in Oakland and features Harry Griffin (lead guitar), Chloé Mendola (cello), and Cassie Annunziata (harmony vocals), delivering a live, authentic sound that bridges Americana soul and modern pop.

What’s Next

As The Weight of Love continues to resonate with fans and radio audiences, Arwady is already writing and performing new material, road-testing new songs along the California coast. With “We All Start Out as Strangers” and his debut LP now in the world, 2025 marks a defining year for the rising artist — one full of heartfelt music, expanding audiences, and an unmistakable creative voice.

About Dan Arwady

Dan Arwady is a charting singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Pacifica, California. Known for blending Americana with pop, rock and folk elements, Arwady has earned international attention through his singles “Somebody Else,” “Cold in Memphis,” and “We All Start Out

as Strangers.” His debut album The Weight of Love is available now on all streaming platforms.

Watch: New Video, "We All Start Out As Strangers"

Dan Arwady – "We All Start Out As Strangers" (Official Music Video)

