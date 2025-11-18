KickUp and the Danielson Group partner to bring the Framework for Teaching into KickUp's modern educator growth platform

KickUp integrates widely-adopted Framework for Teaching into its educator development platform

Partnership brings one of education's most trusted frameworks into a modern, flexible platform built for instructional leaders

This partnership ensures that the thousands of districts already using the Framework for Teaching can bring it into a modern platform that works the way instructional leaders work – without rigidity.” — Jeremy Rogoff, CEO/Co-Founder of KickUp

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KickUp, an educator development platform for K-12 districts, today announced a partnership with The Danielson Group to integrate the Framework for Teaching directly into KickUp's platform.The Framework for Teaching is used by districts across the globe/world to define effective teaching and guide educator development. With this partnership, districts using KickUp can access Framework-aligned rubrics, tools and dashboards that connect evaluations, coaching conversations, classroom observations, and professional development to the specific domains and components teachers are working to strengthen."Districts tell us they want flexibility to use the frameworks that matter to them—whether that's Danielson, T-TESS, or their own custom approach. This partnership ensures that the thousands of districts already using the Framework for Teaching can bring it into a modern platform that works the way instructional leaders work – without rigidity."-Jeremy Rogoff - CEO/Co-Founder, KickUp“At The Danielson Group, we believe that educator growth thrives when tools, data, and dialogue align around a shared vision of effective teaching. Our partnership with KickUp brings that vision to life by empowering districts to connect feedback and learning in ways that elevate both teaching and leadership.”-Lindsay Prendergast - Assistant Director of Strategy & Development, The Danielson GroupWhat This Means for Districts-Use and customize The Danielson Framework for Teaching within KickUp to design flexible evaluation processes that fit your district's needs-Link classroom walkthroughs, observations and PD directly to evaluations – whether you’re using The Danielson Framework for Teaching or any other framework-Manage professional learning, coaching, and evaluation in one intuitive platform—without a clunky experience or rigid templatesAbout KickUpKickUp is an Educator Development Platform that brings professional development management, coaching, and evaluation into one connected system. School districts nationwide use KickUp's three products—Learning, Foundations, and Growth—to save hours every week on logistics and get clear visibility into how they're supporting educators. Learn more at www.kickup.co About The Danielson GroupThe Danielson Group is dedicated to enhancing professional practice in education through its Framework for Teaching, a research-based set of components that define effective teaching. Learn more about our professional learning partnerships at www.danielsongroup.org Want to learn more? Contact us to schedule a conversation

