XRP Healthcare LLC Highlights Rising Adoption and Regional Testing of XRPH Wallet in New Spotlight Video

XRP Healthcare LLC Reports XRPH Wallet Adoption Rising as Pharmacies and Clinics Test Real-Time Healthcare Payments

The XRPH Wallet has shown consistent adoption since early 2023, and interest continues to grow as pharmacies, clinics, and suppliers evaluate real-time settlement within their financial workflows.” — A spokesperson for XRP Healthcare LLC commented:

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built in 2022 as the first pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform on the XRP Ledger, the company’s open-source, zero-fee architecture positions XRPH Wallet as a leading real-time pharmacy and healthcare settlement system across the United States and East Africa.XRP Healthcare LLC, the first pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform built on the XRP Ledger in 2022, has released a new spotlight video showcasing the rapid momentum behind the XRPH Wallet—an open-source, non-custodial, HIPAA-grade real-time healthcare payments solution.Since its public launch in March 2023, the XRPH Wallet has experienced growing adoption across pharmacies, clinics, telehealth services, medical suppliers, and consumers, while pharmacies and clinics in select regions are actively testing the wallet and integrating real-time settlement into their payment flows.This marks a significant shift in the healthcare industry’s transition towards XRP-powered instant payments, real-time claims settlement, and interoperable financial rails.Though the United States spends over $4.5 trillion annually on healthcare, much of the financial infrastructure supporting it still relies on:* 40-year-old payment systems* 45–120 day reimbursement delays* Multi-step reconciliation* High payment processing fees* Fragmented pharmacy and provider settlement systems* Slow cross-border transfers* Supply-chain payment inefficienciesThese legacy rails restrict the operational capacity of pharmacies, clinics, and suppliers.The XRPH Wallet provides a modern alternative through instant settlement, near-zero network fees, healthcare interoperability, and open-source transparency.Developed in 2022 and launched publicly in 2023, the XRPH Wallet provides:* ~3 second settlement finality* Zero-fee usage for providers (XRPL network fee often less than $0.01)* Open-source, auditable architecture* Non-custodial key ownership* HIPAA-grade privacy design* Support for XRP, XRPH, RLUSD, and other XRPL assetsThe new video showcases real-world scenarios, including pharmacy checkout, real-time claims flows, provider-to-pharmacy settlement, and telehealth payments.A key differentiator of XRP Healthcare LLC’s payment system is its complete openness.Healthcare providers can:* Use the ready-made XRPH Wallet* Build their own wallet using the open-source code* Integrate XRPH payments into existing pharmacy, supply-chain, or clinical softwareThere are:* No platform fees* No licensing fees* No vendor contracts* No lock-ins* No subscription requirements* Full private key ownershipThis unrestricted, open model stands in contrast to traditional closed-loop digital healthcare payment systems.The U.S. market includes:* 68,000+ pharmacies* 200,000+ clinics and healthcare facilities* $500+ billion in annual pharmacy payment flows* $1.4 trillion in reimbursement cycling through providersMinimum 1% penetration over five years represents:* $5 billion+ in annual healthcare payment flows* 5,000–10,000 pharmacies and healthcare providers using or testing XRPH technology* Up to 700,000 users interacting with real-time settlement railsEast Africa’s healthcare economy includes:* 150,000+ pharmacies* 100,000+ clinics and facilities* $20 billion in mobile-based healthcare payments* 15–20% digital health growth annuallyMinimum 3–5% penetration equals:* $600 million – $1 billion in annual payment flows* 5,000–10,000 providers adopting or testing real-time XRPH-based settlementThe region’s mobile-first ecosystem accelerates XRPH Wallet scalability.A spokesperson for XRP Healthcare LLC commented:“The XRPH Wallet has shown consistent adoption since early 2023, and interest continues to grow as pharmacies, clinics, and suppliers evaluate real-time settlement within their financial workflows. Our open-source, zero-fee model enables full flexibility—providers can use the XRPH Wallet directly or integrate XRPH technology into their existing systems. This freedom is driving strong momentum in both the United States and East Africa.”About XRP Healthcare LLCXRP Healthcare LLC, headquartered in Dubai, is the first pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform built on the XRP Ledger. The company develops open-source, non-custodial, HIPAA-grade real-time payment technology enabling instant, zero-fee settlement for pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, suppliers, and patients worldwide. Its flagship product, the XRPH Wallet, launched publicly in March 2023.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding expected growth, adoption trends, market penetration, and future development of the XRPH Wallet. Actual results may differ. XRP Healthcare LLC assumes no obligation to update such statements except where required by law.

Open source XRPH Wallet powers next-gen healthcare payments on the XRP Ledger

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.