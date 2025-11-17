Indy Leash Launches Reliable, Insured Dog Walking Services Across Indianapolis

Keller Mellowitz

Indianapolis dog walking service expands access to safe, dependable pet care

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indy Leash officially launches as a trusted, fully insured dog walking service serving neighborhoods across Indianapolis. The company was founded by Keller Mellowitz after the passing of his dog, which inspired him to help his elderly neighbors by walking their dogs after long days in a high-stress tech sales job. What began as a simple way to unwind quickly grew as word spread throughout the community.Today, Indy Leash operates with multiple background-checked walkers, primarily responsible young professionals who love dogs. The team provides safe, reliable, and personalized walks across Indianapolis, ensuring that every dog receives the exercise, attention, and care it needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.