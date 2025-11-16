ZeroTrade celebrates winning Best Technology Platform 2025 for excellence in CFD and prop-firm trading technology. Dual award win positions ZeroTrade as the leading global platform for brokers and prop-trading firms. The ZeroTrade trading dashboard offers a fully branded environment for CFD brokers and prop firms.

ZeroTrade, the UK–UAE headquartered trading technology powerhouse, has announced a milestone year defined by explosive global expansion, unprecedented client adoption, and two major industry honors: Best Technology Platform 2025 and Most Trusted Trading Platform 2025. These dual awards mark ZeroTrade’s rise as the preferred platform for CFD brokers, forex brokers, and prop-trading firms seeking high-speed, high-performance, fully branded trading technology.

In a rapidly evolving trading industry, ZeroTrade’s modern architecture, global hosting network, and advanced evaluation systems have set it firmly ahead of legacy platforms. Today, the platform is used across 40+ countries and is widely recognized as the #1 next-generation alternative after MetaTrader, driving the global shift toward cleaner, faster, more scalable trading ecosystems.

A Complete Trading Infrastructure for CFD Brokers & Prop Firms

ZeroTrade continues to strengthen its position as the preferred trading technology for both CFD brokers and prop trading firms by delivering a modern, fully integrated ecosystem designed for speed, branding freedom, and institutional-grade reliability. For CFD brokers, the platform — accessible globally via ZeroTrade White Label Trading Platform https://www.zerotrade.global

— offers a high-performance trading engine, branded mobile and web platforms, lightning-fast execution layers, real-time global risk dashboards, advanced social and copy trading systems, multi-currency wallet flows, liquidity-friendly integrations, and secure low-latency hosting across multiple regions. For prop trading firms, ZeroTrade provides a complete evaluation and scaling framework, including multi-phase evaluation models, automated scaling and payouts, trader leaderboard systems, fast challenge setup, deep performance analytics, global execution routes, and a fully branded interface at every stage of the funded account lifecycle. This dual-ecosystem structure has positioned ZeroTrade as the new industry standard for institutions seeking a modern trading engine that launches fast while offering full control over branding, technology, and operations. In the UK and European region, ZeroTrade Limited UK (https://www.zerotrade.co.uk

) has reported a sharp increase in enterprise demand due to rising regulatory alignment and platform reliability.

ZeroTrade’s excellence was further validated by receiving the Best Technology Platform 2025 award, a recognition earned for the platform’s stability, uptime, scalability during high-volume periods, trader-friendly user experience, strong white-label customization capabilities, advanced mobile performance, flexible backend architecture, powerful evaluation system design, and exceptionally fast deployment timelines. Award judges described ZeroTrade as “the future of trading technology — modular, scalable, trader-friendly, and globally accessible.” The company also secured the Most Trusted Trading Platform 2025 title, driven by its transparent communication, ethical support model, consistent product roadmap, 24/7 international service, strong account management structure, high partner retention, and overall industry reliability. Together, these dual awards make ZeroTrade one of the most decorated fintech platforms of the year — an uncommon achievement for a fast-scaling technology provider.

The period of 2024–2025 delivered ZeroTrade’s strongest growth in company history, with record-breaking onboarding volumes, the highest number of CFD brokerage deployments to date, rapid expansion of prop-firm infrastructure usage, and double-digit revenue increases across all product lines. The company deepened its presence across MENA, Africa, India, Europe, and LATAM while experiencing a rise in enterprise demand from the UK and GCC regions. Infrastructure upgrades across the UAE, EU, UK, and Africa further cemented ZeroTrade’s position as a global leader in trading technology. Firms entering the UAE market continue to initiate their operational setup through ReCorporate – Business Setup in Dubai (https://www.recorporate.net

), highlighting the strong synergy between modern trading infrastructure and streamlined business formation services.

This roadmap reinforces ZeroTrade’s mission: to become the complete trading infrastructure powering the next decade of global trading innovation.

About ZeroTrade:

ZeroTrade is a next-generation trading technology platform serving CFD brokers, forex brokers, prop-trading firms, and fintech institutions worldwide. With advanced trading engines, fully branded apps, risk systems, and multi-region hosting, ZeroTrade delivers unmatched speed, stability, and scalability.

Legal Disclaimer:

