Dr. Lisa Hoover Releases It Was Never Just About the Numbers, A Bold Call to Reclaim Financial Identity

Cover image of Dr. Lisa Hoover’s new book It Was Never Just About the Numbers, releasing November 20, 2025.

A powerful blend of memoir and financial truth-telling, Dr. Hoover’s new book dismantles money shame and challenges readers to rewrite their financial story.

This book is about truth — not the numbers banks use to judge us, but the stories we’ve been told and the ones we tell ourselves about who we are and what we deserve” — Dr. Lisa Hoover

OWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and educator Dr. Lisa Hoover announces the release of her newest book, It Was Never Just About the Numbers, a deeply honest exploration of the hidden stories, emotional wounds, and generational narratives that shape how we engage with money.

Part memoir, part liberation guide, the book challenges the shame-based financial beliefs many people carry — particularly Black women, families, and communities who have historically been excluded from the financial systems that claim to measure “worthiness.”

“This book is about truth,” Hoover explains. “Not the numbers that banks use to judge us, but the stories we’ve been told — and the ones we tell ourselves — about who we are and what we deserve.”

Through powerful storytelling and real-world insight drawn from her years of work in education, real estate, and financial empowerment, Hoover illustrates how money trauma forms early, how it follows us into adulthood, and how reclaiming our financial identity is the first step toward generational healing.

It Was Never Just About the Numbers is accompanied by a companion journal, The Numbers Don’t Lie, designed to help readers process their personal histories, identify patterns, and build a more honest and confident relationship with money.

The book is now available for preorder through Amazon Kindle, with the paperback edition releasing November 20, 2025. Hoover’s mission is to shift the conversation from “fixing credit scores” to understanding the story behind the file — a distinction that has shaped her groundbreaking approach to financial education.

Dr. Hoover is the creator of the Fix the Credit File™ education model, with Keys to Credit™ serving as its core training system. She blends her background in education, real estate, and financial empowerment to help individuals rewrite their money stories and build generational confidence. Hoover is also the founder of Misfits Magazine, a platform exploring identity, culture, and personal transformation.

For interview requests, review copies, or media inquiries, contact:

press@drlisahoover.com

The 6 Money Lies That Keep Us Stuck Financially

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.