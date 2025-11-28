Long Island Veterinarian Launches New Book Off The Leash Today

Dr. Kevin Lynch author of Off The Leash: Tales From a Lifetime of Healing Pets & Wonder

Long Island vet Dr. Kevin Lynch shares stories from 50 years of practice; exclusive reader bonuses for all buyers.

We showed up to care for the dogs who cared for us. This book and video are my thank-you to the K-9 teams, their handlers, and the first responders who gave us hope.” — Dr. Kevin Lynch, DVM

CENTER MORICHES, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kevin Lynch, a Long Island veterinarian with more than five decades of service, announced the official release of his new book Off The Leash: Tales From a Lifetime of Healing Pets and Wonder.“The book is all about the bond. It is all about what we experience with animals,” said Dr. Kevin Lynch, DVM. “This book is so much more than stories from the exam room. It speaks to that connection that has guided me my whole life, and I have tried to honor that connection in every chapter.”Readers who purchase the paperback or hardcover today on Black Friday, November 28th, 2025 and submit proof of purchase at doctorkevinlynch.com/receipt will receive exclusive thank-you bonuses created for early supporters:• A special animated short film of Tommy the Toad• Behind-the-scenes videos and personal reflections from Dr. Lynch• A few surprises available nowhere elseAbout the BookOff The Leash: Tales From a Lifetime of Healing Pets and Wonder shares true stories from exam rooms, late-night emergencies, barn visits, and the everyday moments that shaped Dr. Lynch’s 50 years in veterinary medicine. These stories blend heart, humor, and practical wisdom to celebrate the profound connection between pets and the families who love them.The Pet Mindset ShowAlongside the book release, Dr. Lynch continues to grow The Pet Mindset Show on YouTube, where he teaches preventive pet care in a warm, practical way. His Irish Terrier Archie adds commentary and a bit of comic relief, helping pet parents learn how to keep their animals healthy and comfortable throughout their lives.The newest episode, “Your Puppy’s First Vet Visit: Crate Training, Calm Handling and Essential Care Tips”, walks new pet owners through simple steps to build confidence and comfort at that very first veterinary appointment. Viewers are encouraged to watch, subscribe, and share the episode with friends and family.How to Participate• Pre-order the Kindle edition anytime• Purchase the paperback or hardcover on November 28• Upload your receipt at doctorkevinlynch.com/receipt to unlock the animated short film, behind-the-scenes content, and additional surprises• Subscribe to The Pet Mindset Show on YouTube and watch the newest puppy care episodeAbout Dr. Kevin LynchDr. Kevin Lynch is a Long Island veterinarian and the owner of The Moriches Hospital for Animals, where he has cared for generations of pets since 1974. Known for practical medicine, clear teaching, and a genuine belief that the bond between pets and people strengthens families, he continues to practice and educate the next generation of pet owners.About The Pet Mindset ShowThe Pet Mindset Show is a YouTube series hosted by Dr. Lynch with support from his co-host Archie. Each episode gives dog and cat parents a friendly and accessible way to understand preventive care, behavior, and everyday wellness. All episodes are filmed at The Moriches Hospital for Animals.Media ContactChristie Matheson Lynch / Mo SanchezFurrEver Pet LLC d/b/a Furrever Pet - The Pet Mindset Showmedia@doctorkevinlynch.com| 631-209-7292LinksKindle Edition: Pre-order hereBook Bonuses and Receipt Upload: https://doctorkevinlynch.com/receipt The Pet Mindset Show on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DoctorKevinLynch Latest Episode: “Your Puppy’s First Vet Visit: Crate Training, Calm Handling and Essential Care Tips”

