Comedy Magician Announces 2025–26 Tour After Amazon Prime Special 'Andy Gross: Are You Kidding Me?' Success

Tour announcement follows rising interest from Amazon Prime viewers and national audiences.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedy magician and viral entertainer Andy Gross, whose Amazon Prime special “Andy Gross: Are You Kidding Me?” continues to attract new viewers, has officially announced his 2025–26 national tour. Gross is known for blending stand-up comedy, magic, ventriloquism, and the viral prank videos that have earned him more than 1 billion online views across social media.In addition to his entertainment career, Gross was inducted into the Missouri Racquetball Hall of Fame in 2023, recognizing his achievements as one of the top-ranked professional players of the 1980s before transitioning into comedy and magic.The strong response to his Amazon Prime special has generated increased interest in Gross’s live shows. The upcoming tour will feature new material, audience participation segments, and signature routines from his viral pranks and comedy-magic performances.“I’m excited to take this show back on the road,” Gross said. “The reaction to the Amazon Prime special has been incredible, and this year’s tour will be bigger, funnier, and more interactive than ever.”There has recently been a lot of news about a famous magician planning to make the moon disappear, a stunt that sparked wide conversation online. Gross took the opportunity to join in with his own comedic twist.“Coincidentally, I’m planning something very similar,” Gross joked. “I’m going to disappear… Uranus.”Gross emphasized that the line is purely comedic and reflects the playful humor fans can expect during his live performances.The 2025–26 Andy Gross Tour includes theaters, comedy clubs, performing arts centers, and special event venues across the United States, with additional dates to be added.Tour dates and ticket links are available at AndyGrossLive.comMedia Contact:Andy Gross Public RelationsEmail: booking@andygrosslive.comWebsite: AndyGrossLive.com

