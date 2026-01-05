Axios Security Group Announces January Church Security Seminar to Strengthen Safety in Faith-Based Communities

Church Security Event Flyer CEO Jereme Dozier Speaking at a Church Event about Security Importance Security is not a Secular Issue

Axios Security Group launches January Church Security Seminar to train and certify faith-based security teams, strengthening safety in places of worship.

When churches avoid hard truths and avoid preparing for real-world threats, they become spiritually and physically vulnerable.- “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith.” — 1 Corinthians 16:13” — Axios Security Group CEO

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Security Group (ASG), a national leader in executive protection and faith-based security training, announced today the launch of its January Church Security Seminar , a comprehensive program designed to educate, equip, and legally certify church security teams across North Carolina and beyond.The announcement follows a speaking engagement at a recent Men’s Church Event, where Jereme Dozier, CEO of Axios Security Group, addressed the rising security challenges confronting places of worship and emphasized the spiritual responsibility of preparedness.“As incidents targeting churches and religious institutions continue to rise nationwide, the need for trained and certified security personnel has never been more urgent,” said Dozier. “Security is not a secular issue — it is a vital aspect of spiritual care. Protecting our congregations is part of our service to God and to one another.”Faith in a Safe Space InitiativeThe seminar is part of ASG’s broader Faith in a Safe Space initiative, a mission-oriented program focused on proactive church security education, legal compliance, and protective readiness.“Our commitment is simple,” Dozier said.“We educate, equip, and empower church security teams through comprehensive training and legal certification. Our goal is to transform church safety from a reactive to a proactive approach — fostering preparedness, confidence, and compassion. Every place of worship, regardless of denomination, deserves to remain a haven for faith, fellowship, and community.”The seminar will include training in:-Threat recognition and behavioral indicators-Emergency response protocols-Medical triage and trauma care-Legal use of force and state certification requirements-Situational awareness and physical security fundamentals-Online intelligence, threat monitoring, and modern risk factors-Team structure, communication, and accountabilityA Growing Need Across the NationAccording to recent data, acts of violence against faith-based institutions have increased by more than 400% in the last decade, making churches, synagogues, and mosques among the top soft targets in the United States.“Faith communities must take a leadership role in protecting their members,” Dozier emphasized. “Preparation is an act of love. Protection is an extension of ministry.”Event DetailsChurch Security Seminar – January 2025📍 Location: 4916 South Main Street, Hope Mills, NC 28348🕘 Start Time: 9:00 AM🎤 Featuring multiple guest instructors and keynote security expertsSeats are limited due to the hands-on nature of the training.About Axios Security GroupAxios Security Group is a veteran-led organization providing elite personal protection, intelligence analysis, church security training, technical surveillance countermeasures (TSCM), and comprehensive risk mitigation services across the United States. With teams composed of former Special Operations personnel, federal agents, and seasoned security experts, ASG remains committed to its motto: “Ever Vigilant. Always Ready.”

Axios Security Group - Church Security

