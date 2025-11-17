Weblish Has Launched A New Platform Based Agency That Provides Free Website Development To Small Businesses.

weblish, world's first platform based agency Weblish platform based agency weblish with its features

The all-inclusive subscription platform offers small businesses a website in addition to managed SEO, social media, email marketing, and reputation management.

Meetings and tools are not the requirements of small business owners. What they desire is the output. Hence, Weblish can give them a free website along with marketing under a single subscription.” — Ali Asad Naqvi

WY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the newly-founded digital marketing company for small business owners, Weblish, has announced the introduction of what it introduces as the "world's first platform-based agency." The company onboards the total execution capability of a full-service agency with the transparency of a subscription platform thus giving the start-ups a hassle-free website built by professionals + fully managed marketing, all without meetings, retainers, or complicated onboarding.

Targeting time-strapped founders and local business owners, Weblish supports users generate positive online reputation, generate more leads, and run online presence automatically from a single web-based dashboard.

As per Ali Asad Naqvi, who is the founder and CEO of Weblish, small business entrepreneurs are really drained by the non-stop ringing of the phone, the multi-layered proposals and the agency's retainers that seem to go on endlessly. "Weblish got born to make things easier. You only need to subscribe, sign in, and once you go through the setup of the company profile, our platform and team will do the rest of the job in the background. "

Not Just Another Agency But A Platform

Discovery calls, strategy workshops, and lengthy email discussions are the mainstay for traditional agencies before actual work starts. Weblish, however, does not have any of that. It is a self-service online platform:

Customers easily access their Weblish account.

They can create and/or update their company profile.

They can monitor their performance and access reports.

They can also send change requests directly through the app.

That is all. No Zoom calls, no endless emails, and no long briefings. Everything is done through the platform, which allows the business owner to operate in his/her sector but not in marketing agency management.

Naqvi further elaborated, "We asked ourselves a very straightforward question, what if a small business owner can completely sidestep a marketing call, and still, attain better results? Weblish is our answer to it."

Free Website as the Pathway to the Fully Managed Growth Engine

Weblish, in line with its launch, is running a free website offer for small businesses who want to subscribe to the platform. The free website turns into a gateway to a fully managed growth engine that entails:

Free Website Development

A modern, conversion-focused website designed and built at no extra cost, then updated over time.

SEO Management

Uninterrupted search engine optimization that seeks to help businesses rank in Google, capture high-intent traffic and grow organically.

Social Media Management

Provision of done-for-you content creation and posting on key social platforms to keep brands standing out and become more engaging.

Email Marketing

Regular newsletters and campaigns to nurture leads, re-engage past customers and increase lifetime value.

Website Management

The recurring updates, security, performance optimization, and content changes performed by Weblish instead of the business owner.

Online Reputation and Lead Management

The useful tools and process which allow businesses to increase customer trust, respond swifter, and click through visitors to a bigger proportion of paying customers.

This is all made possible by a simple subscription, rather than the long-term retainers that were traditionally in use.

Constructed for the New Wave of Small Business

Weblish has been designed specifically for small and mid-sized companies needing real marketing assistance but are unable to afford, prioritize or risk the manpower of handling a conventional agency deal. Target customers comprise the following:

Local service providers like awaiting units, beauty parlors, health and fitness centers, art centers, and marketing agencies

Home and field services such as plumbers, electricians, cleaners, and contractors

Professional services that include consultants, accountants, lawyers, and trainers

Other small businesses that wish to have more leads, enhanced online visibility, and a perfect reputation through Weblish without the need for hiring a team of their own.

"Being a small business owner should not require you to have a marketing degree in order to compete in the online market," is what Naqvi said. "In fact, we need for them to have the very same quality and sophistication that big brands do , shared on a system as any modern SaaS product."

Weblish is currently accepting clients through its web-based platform. Prospective members have the opportunity to:

Register for an account

Create their business's profile

Obtain a free web design

Activate all-in-one subscription for fully managed SEO, social media, email marketing, and website services.

Get more information or begin by visiting our website.

About Weblish - The first platform-based agency helping small business owners grow online.

Weblish is an excellent combination of a strong web-based platform and a professional marketing team; that is why it stands as the first platform-based agency in the world for small business owners. Weblish props up free website development, the On-page SEO program, a social media advertising program, email marketing, and website management service under one subscription. It is a platform for local businesses and busy founders; Weblish solves the problem of long phone calls, complicated contracts, and agency estimation mistakes - with it making professional online growth quick, affordable, and fundamentally easy.

As digital expectations rise and consumer behavior continues to move online, Weblish aims to make high-quality marketing accessible to small businesses in an entirely different way. Rather than making owners pick from only pricey agencies, perplexing DIY tools or doing nothing at all, Weblish has an alternative: a completely managed, platform-powered service that operates just like a subscription app. The company intends to acquire thousands of small businesses with its free website offer and an all-in-one growth engine. It wants to be the preferred way they build, manage and expand their online presence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.