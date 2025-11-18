Grace Century Angels Announces Renewed Engagement with Health Karma Inc. Following Transformative Advancements

Grace Century re-engages in an advisory capacity with Health Karma

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace Century , FZ-LLC, widely known as Grace Century Angels, an established angel investment group headquartered in the U.A.E., today announced its renewed involvement with Health Karma Inc. (“Health Karma”), following significant organizational transformations and measurable operational progress under the company’s new leadership.Grace Century Angels consists of more than 250 active angel investors and specializes in supporting startup and early-growth companies worldwide. The group focuses on identifying, structuring, and enhancing opportunities that align with what investors truly need in today’s rapidly evolving markets.Scott Wolf, CEO of Grace Century FZ-LLC, which was established in 2010, brings over 40 years of experience in the financial markets, including his early career as a floor trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Throughout his career, Wolf has advised and guided companies from seed stage through early growth with a consistent emphasis on disciplined risk management and ensuring investor advantage.Wolf noted that Grace Century had previously engaged with Health Karma under its former management team. “Like many of you, we invested based on a series of promises and proposed advancements that ultimately went unfulfilled,” Wolf stated. “At that time, we made the decision to step back.”However, with the appointment of Health Karma’s new management team—and the meaningful progress observed over the past months, Grace Century has re-established its involvement.In short, transformative Progress Under New Leadership“The accomplishments achieved by the Health Karma team are nothing short of extraordinary,” said Wolf. “Their commitment to transparency, their rapid advancement toward completing all remaining SEC filings, and their strategic clarity have redefined Health Karma’s trajectory.”The new leadership team has executed a dual-focused strategy:• Telemedicine with an emphasis on mental health, addressing one of the fastest-growing and most underserved needs in U.S. healthcare.• A breakthrough approach to reducing workers’ compensation claims, an issue that continues to burden American businesses at staggering levels.“This combination has created a true win-win scenario for providers, employers, and patients alike,” Wolf emphasized.Most notably, Health Karma management has accomplished what Wolf describes as “unheard of” - embedding the company’s solutions within large, established business partnerships and leveraging their existing infrastructure, client bases, sales teams, and marketing investments. This integration extends to insured benefit products and employee benefit solutions, representing a structural advantage rarely achieved in the industry. “I have never seen this done successfully before,” Wolf remarked. “But this team has done it.”“Having an advisory relationship with an established angel investment group like Grace Century Angels is a strategic advantage that will help position Health Karma for our next stage of expansion,” said Health Karma CEO Travis Jackson. “Their expertise and support will accelerate our mission to transform workplace well-being and claims mitigation.”About Grace Century FZ-LLCFounded in 2010, Grace Century FZ-LLC is an international research and private-equity consultancy based in Ras Al Khaimah (north of Dubai) in the United Arab Emirates. The organization focuses on “game-changing” private-equity Projects within the life sciences and health-technology sectors.About Health Karma Inc.Health Karma Inc. integrates behavioral health and workplace injury triage into proactive and preventive workers’ compensation mitigation strategies. By addressing the first moment of an incident, we help organizations reduce claims, lower total cost of risk, and build resilient, high-performing cultures where well-being drives operational excellence. www.healthkarmagroup.com

