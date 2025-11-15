ICE Law Enforcement Officers Arrest Worst of the Worst Child Predators and Sex Offenders

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) yesterday including those convicted of sexual crimes against children, kidnapping, injury to a child, and sexual battery.

“Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every single day to arrest the worst of the worst. Just yesterday, ICE arrested illegal alien pedophiles, kidnappers, and child abusers,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “President Trump and Secretary Noem are rapidly removing dangerous illegal alien child predators, rapists, and sex offenders from our streets. These dirtbags should have never been able to step foot in America.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jorge Luis Rodriguez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of oral sex with a child under 14 and robbery in Los Angeles, California.

Alexander Alarcon-Servellon, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.

Francisco Morales-Corado, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping, and assault in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Oscar Solano-Salinas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual battery in Cass County, Indiana.

Josue Edimar Mejia-Anaya, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of injury to a child in Dallas County, Texas.

###