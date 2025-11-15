Music Biz & Brand Marketing Leader Ron Roecker Releases Brand Marketing, PR & Digital Strategy Guide for Music Makers

Includes Actionable Tips, Tools & Backstage Tales from the Best-Selling Author's Unparalleled Hollywood Career Working with Iconic Artists & Global Brands

Ron Roecker is one of the most respected and beloved professionals in the music industry. His guide is a must-have for any artist.” — Linda Moran, Pres, Songwriters Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning music industry and Brand Marketing exec and best-selling author, Ron Roecker, releases “The Music Maker’s Brand Marketing, Public Relations & Digital Strategy Survival Guide” available on Amazon Worldwide and www.ronwroteit.com (Link). Guide includes tools and tips from two decades in the Hollywood trenches that have a track record of success, including Defining Your Personal Brand Path of Purpose, Nailing Media & Podcast Interviews, Pitching Spotify Playlists, Monetizing TikTok, Creating Green and Sustainable Tours, as well as Engaging Fans and Creating Superfans, Unblocking Creative Block, Rocking Social Media Strategy & Content Creation, Understanding Fans through Free Platform Analytics, Handling a Crisis Before It Happens, Conquering Fear of Public Speaking, Choosing a Charity, and much more.

"Today, artists are expected to make incredible music that sells, as well as be social media superstars, marketing mavens, publicity pros and digital strategy dynamos," said Roecker. "I wrote this Guide to make music makers more efficient and effective marketers so they can spend more time doing what they were put on this Earth to do: make music."

WHAT THE INDUSTRY IS SAYING

"Ron Roecker's 'Brand Marketing, PR and Digital Strategy Survival Guide' is a must-read for artists --regardless of where they are in their careers -- by one of the most beloved and respected music industry professionals!” -- Linda Moran, President & CEO, Songwriters Hall of Fame

“Ron Roecker’s book is a guiding light in a dark and mysterious maze. As a producer, I know first-hand that having this resource will truly be a game-changer for artists.” -Scott Jacoby, Grammy-winning producer (Coldplay, John Legend, Sia)

“I've worked with Ron on several occasions, and he truly understands media from what topics are intriguing to the deadlines we face. What makes him so successful is that he knows what information will truly round out the story even if it is not an obvious piece of the puzzle. That extra effort always makes it a win-win for us and his clients.” Jem Aswad, Executive Music Editor, Variety

"I have been a publicist my entire career, and Ron Roecker's book is an absolute game-changer for artists at every level. If they follow his advice, they are going to be successful! Brilliant!" - Meg Reggie, lifestyle and entertainment publicist

“I have had the privilege of working with Ron and seeing him in action first-hand. He is clever, thoughtful, and no stone goes unturned. Not to mention he is a really great human being. I am thrilled that more artists are going to be able to benefit from his brain now that he is publishing this Guide.” Dave Koz, multiplatinum, Grammy-nominated icon



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Roecker has held senior executive positions including Vice President, Communications & Artist Relations at Recording Academy (producers of GRAMMY Awards) and Latin Recording Academy (Latin GRAMMY Awards), Global Vice President, Entertainment, Taylor, VP Brand Management & Creative Strategy at Ketchum, and Director, Communications, Live Earth, to name a few. Artists he has worked with include Kelly Clarkson, Common, Pink, Madonna, Jimmie Herrod, Mariah Carey, Taj Mahal, Juanes, Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Roberta Flack, John Legend, Straight No Chaser, Brandon Victor Dixon, OneRepublic, Maroon5, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ricky Kej, Wouter Kellerman, Chandrika Tandon, Dave Koz, Cory Wong, Bob James, Kitt Wakely, and more. Global brands include Microsoft Xbox360, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Diageo, Coca-Cola, NBA, Nestle, MasterCard, CBS, Univision, NBC Universal, and more.A portion of proceeds from the Guide will benefit MusiCares, the safety net for musicians in need, as well as Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities. Ron lives in Atlanta.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.