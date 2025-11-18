Tween Magazine Expands into Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million as Parents Seek Healthier, Offline Media for Gen Alpha

Tween Magazine has taken off with preteen readers and is a mix of fun and educational content.

The Return of Childhood: Print Magazines Are Filling a Gap Tech Can’t

People still crave what’s tangible, and we’re proud to be part of that and support brick-and-mortar. Tween is also proudly made by a team of real-life, all-female designers, photographers, & writers.” — Mary Flenner, Founding Editor

CLEVELAND , OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tween Magazine , a new empowering print publication for preteen girls age 8 to 13, is thrilled to share that they are expanding to retail in 2026.In a world dominated by screens, algorithms, and endless digital noise, Tween Magazine is charting a different course, one that is gaining remarkable momentum. The mom-owned, indie print publication created to celebrate real girlhood is proud to announce its expansion into retail as it marks its first anniversary.The holiday issue of Tween is now available in select independent bookstores and boutiques across the country, and beginning in 2026, the magazine will reach an even broader audience through national distribution in Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million stores.This expansion marks a significant milestone for both print media and for families hungry for something different in the tween space.“Tween is more than a magazine, it’s a movement,” shares founder and mom of three girls, Mary Flenner. “We’re building a real-life, off-line community.”“We’re thrilled to be in stores and support brick-and-mortar. People still crave what’s tangible, and we’re proud to be part of that,” Flenner says.In an era when “tween culture” has become synonymous with Sephora hauls, over-the-top beauty routines, and TikTok dances, Tween Magazine is offering something radical: a return to childhood.Tween magazine celebrates sisterhood and curiosity over comparison, creativity over consumerism, and confidence built from real experiences—not digital likes.Launching a print magazine in today’s digital world could be called risky, but the gamble paid off. Families across the country are embracing Tween as a refreshing alternative to devices and a nostalgic reminder of what childhood used to feel like.“This magazine has been such a breath of fresh air and has started lots of great conversations in our house,” shares mom and subscriber Cameron.“We wanted to take everything from the magazines we grew up with, the fun quizzes, games, creative inspiration—but lose the focus on beauty, weight, relationships, and celeb gossip,” Mary Flenner adds. "Girls have always loved magazines, but the content hasn't kept up with the changing culture. We wanted to change that."While some recent publications have been blasted for overuse of AI, Tween pledges to champion real artists and creatives, and is proud to affirm that each issue is made entirely by a real-life, all-female team of photographers, graphic designers, writers, and illustrators.“Tween’s success proves something important: kids are craving real experiences. Parents are craving a healthier culture for their daughters. Print isn’t outdated—it’s grounding," Flenner continues.What began as a passion project has quickly grown into a nationwide movement. Expanding into bookstores large and small is more than a distribution milestone—it’s validation that families are ready for a shift. It’s also a triumph for independent publishing, women-owned businesses, and the resurgence of analog creativity in a digital world.A Perfect Holiday Gift for 2025Issue 4 is shipping now, perfect timing for the holiday season! Tween Magazine makes a meaningful, screen-free holiday gift for preteen girls. Support their small business and gift Tween to a rad girl you love this holiday season.Where to Find Tween• Subscriptions available online at TweenMag.com• Now available in select independent bookstores and magazine shops nationwide (See the full list on their website)• Available in Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million beginning in February 2026Subscribe now at TweenMag.com. Parents can follow on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok for updates and inspiration. If you’re interested in supporting their launch through advertising, reach out at contact@tweenmag.com.

