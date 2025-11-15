Attorney General Ford Announces 2025 STOP and SASP Grant Funding Available for Violence Prevention Programs

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the release of a Notice of Funding Opportunity for Nevada law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial offices, courts and non-profit organizations to apply for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) grants.

"These critical grants represent our unwavering commitment to protecting Nevada's most vulnerable residents," said AG Ford. "By investing in evidence-based programs and strengthening collaboration between law enforcement, courts, and community organizations, we're building a comprehensive network of support that prioritizes survivor safety and ensures justice for those who have experienced violence."

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General receives grant funding through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women and awards funding to local, regional and statewide programs providing victim services through non-profit service providers, law enforcement, prosecution and courts. These programs serve to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable for their crimes of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking in Nevada.

Agencies interested in applying for funding must submit a completed application by Friday, October 17, 2025, by 5 p.m. PST. For a copy of the solicitation and application packet or for more information, please visit the grants page of our website or contact the Office of the Attorney General's Grants Unit at AGgrants@ag.nv.gov.

