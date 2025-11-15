Bi-State Developers Launches ‘EV Across USA’ to Expand National Electric Travel Access

BiState car charge station charge tech

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bi-State Developers announced the launch of the EV Across USA Project, a coast-to-coast initiative designed to make electric travel more accessible, reliable, and sustainable for communities nationwide. This multi-state, multiphase project represents one of the most significant private-sector investments in America’s EV infrastructure, strategically deploying hundreds of high-speed DC fast charging stations along major interstate corridors and essential travel routes.The EV Across USA Project addresses one of the most significant barriers to EV adoption—range anxiety—by ensuring drivers have predictable, fast, and universally compatible charging options, whether traveling from Denver to Salt Lake City or Los Angeles to New York.“Our EV Across USA Project is more than installing chargers—it's building the backbone for American transportation," said Dan Kost, CEO of Bi-State Developers. “We are filling the gaps that limit EV confidence. With this network in place, drivers never need to think twice about their next charge.”SERVICES PROVIDED BY BI-STATE DEVELOPERSBi-State Developers brings full-scope expertise to the national clean-transportation transition through services that include:Turnkey EV Infrastructure Development — End-to-end planning, permitting, and construction of high-speed charging hubs.Site Acquisition & Commercial Partnerships — Working with municipalities, retail centers, landowners, and hospitality businesses to identify optimal public-facing charging locations.Grid Integration & Utility Coordination — Designing electrical systems, coordinating with utility providers, and ensuring long-term reliability and uptime.Renewable Energy Integration — Including solar canopies, battery storage options, and sustainability-driven engineering for select sites.Long-Term Operations & Maintenance — On-site maintenance, remote monitoring, and network operations to ensure each hub is safe, functional, and efficient.These services allow Bi-State Developers to deliver a consistent, national-scale charging experience that meets the evolving needs of EV users.SUSTAINABILITY & RECYCLING: A CIRCULAR APPROACH TO EV INFRASTRUCTUREIn alignment with its sustainability mission, Bi-State Developers incorporates recycling and circular-economy practices throughout the EV Across USA Project:Charger & Component Recycling — End-of-life chargers and internal components are disassembled and routed into certified recycling streams to recover metals, wiring, and materials.Battery & Storage Recovery — Energy-storage systems, including second-life batteries, are repurposed when viable and responsibly recycled through partnered facilities at the end of their life.Recycled Construction Materials — Where feasible, charging hubs use recycled steel, reclaimed concrete, and eco-friendly construction materials to reduce project-level waste.Solar Integration to Reduce Grid Load — Solar canopies reduce demand on the grid and support renewable feed-in where permitted.This recycling-first framework ensures environmental responsibility remains at the core of the project—from construction to long-term maintenance.WHO THE PROJECT SERVES: IDENTIFYING KEY CUSTOMER GROUPSThe EV Across USA Project is designed for the diverse group of customers shaping the future of electric mobility:Primary CustomersEV Drivers: daily commuters, road-trippers, rideshare drivers, fleet operatorsMunicipalities & Local Governments: seeking reliable public-charging solutionsCommercial Property Owners: shopping centers, hotels, restaurants, travel plazasSecondary Customers & StakeholdersUtility Companies: collaborating on grid modernizationEnvironmental & Clean-Energy Groups: working toward carbon-reduction goalsAutomotive Manufacturers: supporting infrastructure for EV adoptionBi-State Developers’ infrastructure helps each of these groups reduce emissions, attract visitors, and participate in a cleaner transportation future.NATIONAL IMPACT: A CLEANER, STRONGER, MORE CONNECTED FUTUREThe EV Across USA Project will deliver long-term economic and environmental benefits nationwide, including:Reduced Emissions Along Major Travel Corridors — Scaling reliable EV charging directly supports national carbon-reduction goals.Local Job Creation — Thousands of jobs across construction, maintenance, electrical work, and operations.Economic Growth for Host Communities — Charging hubs placed at retail centers and travel stops boost local foot traffic and revenue.Increased EV Adoption — More predictable charging = more confident drivers choosing electric.With construction set to begin in 2026 and full network completion projected for August 2028, Bi-State Developers is committed to accelerating America’s transition to clean transportation.PARTNERSHIP INVITATIONBi-State Developers is actively partnering with municipalities, property owners, retailers, and commercial businesses to host charging hubs across the United States.To review rollout maps or explore partnership opportunities, visit: www.bistatedevelopers.com/ev-across-usa ABOUT BI-STATE DEVELOPERSBi-State Developers is a national infrastructure development firm specializing in sustainable, future-focused projects. With a proven track record in commercial development, renewable energy integration, and public works construction, the company builds stronger communities while powering America’s transition to clean transportation.Media Contact:Dan Kost, CEOBi-State Developers(970) 436-0580dan@bistatedevelopers.combistatedevelopers.comHashtags: #EVAcrossUSA #SustainableMobility #CleanEnergyTech #CleanEnergy #CleanEnergyCollaboration

