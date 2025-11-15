The Alliance for Nuclear Accountability Condemns Nuclear Testing

You can't hug children with nuclear arms.” — Ian Zabarte

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Nuclear Accountability Condemns the Suggestion of Nuclear Testing by President Trump--ANAnuclear.orgOn October 29, before a meeting in South Korea with Chinese President Xi, President Donald Trump announced on social media that he “instructed the Department of War to start testing [U.S.] Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis” with Russia and China. The post contains various inaccuracies and ambiguity over whether he wants to resume underground nuclear explosive testing — an act the United States, Russia, and China have not undertaken in over 30 years — or continue testing of delivery systems.With fewer than 100 days until the expiration of New START, the last remaining arms control treaty between the US and Russia, this reckless posturing threatens to accelerate a new arms race. This is a critical moment for a return to sanity and diplomacy. The only way to prevent a nuclear war is to eliminate nuclear weapons.As an alliance of organizations located in communities with nuclear complexes, suffering the consequences of contamination, we condemn any and all nuclear weapons testing. Regardless of intent, President Trump’s statement is a dangerous escalation that threatens global security and undermines decades of disarmament efforts, including the 1970 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.The 1,054 nuclear weapons tests conducted by the US during the 20th Century left behind a legacy of radioactive poison and ecological destruction. From New Mexico to the Marshall Islands, US nuclear tests spread radioactive fallout that killed thousands, contaminated lands and oceans, and sickened generations.Resuming testing would knowingly recreate that suffering—sacrificing more lives, more communities, and more of our planet. Resuming nuclear testing at this time would solely be a political decision, and it would be a very bad one. The human and environmental toll would be immense: radiation poisoning that seeps into lungs, water, and soil; children born with preventable cancers; ecosystems rendered unlivable. Testing again would repeat history’s worst mistakes on purpose.In all likelihood, it would open the door to all of the other nuclear powered states conducting their own tests for both their existing stockpile warhead designs, and those that are in development, potentially opening the door to decades of testing and associated releases of radiation into the environment.There is no military or technical justification for the U.S. to resume explosive nuclear weapons testing. Just this year, President Trump’s own National Nuclear Security Administration’s Administrator explicitly stated that we do not need to conduct explosive nuclear testing.We urge the President to clarify his intentions on whether or not he plans to resume underground explosive nuclear testing. The United States has had a moratorium on nuclear testing for the past 33 years and is a signatory to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). However, the US was the sole “No” vote on the recent, annual UN resolution calling for the entry into force of the CTBT. During Trump’s first term, the US abstained on the vote. The U.S. government’s first ever “No” vote raises further troubling questions about U.S. intentions.We urge the President to maintain the U.S. moratorium on nuclear testing and to open negotiations with Russia, China, and the other nuclear-armed states on steps to reduce the threat of nuclear war, leading to their elimination and joining the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.We urge the President to adhere to the state legislatures of Nevada who unanimously passed a joint resolution earlier this year urging the federal government to maintain the moratorium on the explosive nuclear testing, citing that over 72% of Nevada voters oppose the resumption of underground testing of explosive nuclear weapons. ANA will be at the gates of the Nevada National Security Site on Friday, November 21, 2025 from 10am to noon to hold an educational Peace Camp (not protest) and will continue to monitor the development of the President’s statement.

