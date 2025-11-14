Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing With the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Jackson, MS – On October 15, 2025, a Neshoba County man pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute.

According to court documents, in November of 2023, Billy Thomas Pike, 67, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Pike was indicted by a federal grand jury in July of 2025.

Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Lemon of the Southern District of Mississippi, and Robert Eikhoff, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Office, made the announcement. The conviction was the result of the investigatory teamwork of local state and tribal law enforcement officers who comprise the FBI’s Safe Trails Task Force.

The FBI Safe Trails Task Force (STTF) is a collaborative effort between the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime and drug trafficking in Indian Country and surrounding communities. The STTF works with a variety of partners, including tribal, state, and local law enforcement. The STTF has been a key part of the FBI’s partnerships in Indian Country for almost 30 years and has been a presence on the Choctaw Indian Reservation since 2022.

“The Task Force is dedicated to keeping our tribal and surrounding non-tribal communities safe by working along-side our partners, training together, and policing our communities together.” said Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark, who has three members from his department who also serve as Task Force Officers. Director of Choctaw Public Safety Gabriel Billie explained that “the Mississippi Safe Trails Task Force ensures the FBI and partnering agencies work together to protect members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and investigate criminal activity with a federal nexus in and around the Reservation Communities in Mississippi.”

Pike is scheduled to be sentenced in January of 2026 and faces a maximum penalty of not less than ten years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, Choctaw Police Department, the FBI all investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin J. Payne and Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.