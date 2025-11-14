IndyGeneUS Bio Partners with Oracle to Build Africa’s First AI×Bio Factory, Sequencing One Million Genomes by 2030

By combining Aurum’s research networks, GHI’s technology infrastructure, and OCI’s computing power, we are establishing a continental engine for translational medicine and future drug development.” — Prof. Vinodh Edward, Group COO of The Aurum Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyGeneUS Bio, a BioFinTech startup redefining how genomic data is owned, monetized, and translated into therapeutics, has partnered with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to launch Africa’s first AI×Bio Factory. The AI×Bio Factory is a decentralized, blockchain-governed platform engineered to overhaul the economics of drug discovery and precision medicine.

The AI×Bio Factory introduces a new operating model for biotech: federated AI training, sovereign data architecture, and clinico-genomic intelligence — all powered by IndyGeneUS Bio’s Clinico-Genomic Insights Engine™, driven by GenEQ™ and deployed across OCI’s high-performance infrastructure. The result is a scalable system for developing therapies based on the world’s most genetically diverse populations without moving raw data across borders.

“Biotech has reached an inflection point,” said Yusuf Henriques, Founder & CEO of IndyGeneUS Bio. “The industry has spent billions training AI, often on just Eurocentric datasets so it’s no surprise the results have gaps. We’re not just improving on that approach; we’re building a foundation that reflects broader, more inclusive view of the world, starting with Africa.”

Built with The Aurum Institute and Global Health Innovations (GHI) in Johannesburg, South Africa and the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) in Lagos, the AI×Bio Factory connects Africa’s largest clinico-genomic datasets through a distributed architecture. It gives pharma, research labs, and AI developers a compliant, plug-in gateway to build and test models directly at the data source, eliminating data transfer, centralization risk, and extractive science.

IndyGeneUS Bio has secured exclusive commercialization rights to 706,000+ African and Indigenous whole-blood samples, forming the foundation of what will become the world’s most diverse genomic dataset. The roadmap includes sequencing one million genomes by 2030 and scaling GenEQ™ across drug development pipelines to accelerate biomarker discovery, target validation, and clinical trial diversity.

“This partnership bridges Africa’s genomic richness with global biotech innovation,” said Prof. Vinodh Edward, Group COO of The Aurum Institute and CEO of GHI. “By combining Aurum’s research networks, GHI’s technology infrastructure, and OCI’s computing power, we are establishing a continental engine for translational medicine and future drug development.”

IndyGeneUS Bio’s BioFinTech model turns genomic and clinical intelligence into a sovereign asset class, introducing revenue-sharing rails that allow data contributors to participate financially in downstream innovation. It’s a decentralized, inclusive economic engine for the new bioeconomy that rewards contribution rather than extraction.

The AI×Bio Factory is more than a platform, it’s a reset button for how genomic innovation will be built, tested, and commercialized. By merging African genomic depth with OCI, IndyGeneUS Bio is positioning Africa as a new center of gravity for AI, pharma, and next-generation therapeutic development.

About IndyGeneUS Bio

IndyGeneUS Bio is a decentralized BioFinTech company integrating genomics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain to advance precision medicine and health equity. In partnership with The Aurum Institute, GHI, and NIMR, IndyGeneUS Bio is building the world’s largest African and Indigenous-centered clinico-genomic biobank with a goal of sequencing one million genomes by 2030. www.indygeneus.bio

About The Aurum Institute and GHI

The Aurum Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary Global Health Innovations (GHI), based in Johannesburg, South Africa, are advancing scientific innovation and digital health transformation around the world. www.auruminstitute.org

About the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR)

Located in Lagos, Nigeria, NIMR is the nation’s leading biomedical research organization, conducting research in genomics, infectious diseases, and precision health to address Africa’s most pressing medical challenges. www.nimr.gov.ng

Legal Disclaimer:

