Global Humanities Foundation to Launch Agricultural & Wellness Partnerships in Indonesia

Indonesia Expo Indonesia Trade Mission - Coffee Plantation

GHF launches new partnerships to support Indonesian coffee farmers and Bali’s wellness sector through a landmark U.S.–Indonesia trade mission

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step toward strengthening U.S.–Indonesia economic and cultural ties, Rose Hong—Founder of Global Dragon TV and Global Wellness Plan, and Co-Founder of the Global Humanities Foundation (GHF)—joined a high-level trade mission organized by the Ministry of Trade of Indonesia and the Embassy of Indonesia, with support from the Asian American Chamber of Commerce led by Dr. Cindy Chao.Delegates included Washington-area business leaders: Watty Sutojo, Mr. & Mrs. William and Tasha Archer, Annie Jin, Amanda Sang, Coco Gong, and Mie Mie Strickler…Led by Dr. Ranitya Kusumadewi, Trade Attaché at the Embassy of Indonesia, along with Irfan Prabowo (Assistant to Trade Attache)Tri Wisnu Utomo (Staff to Trade Attache Embassy of Indonesia), Bambang Achirudin (Staff to Trade Attache Embassy of Indonesia)Vidya Manggiasih (Supporting Staff) and their team, the mission -“Business Beyond Borders · Culture Beyond Compare”—aimed to build strategic partnerships across agriculture, wellness tourism, and creative industries.Ms. Hong’s participation marks a new chapter for GHF as it launches initiatives supporting Indonesian agricultural exports and Bali’s globally recognized wellness ecosystem. Early program priorities include partnerships with small-holder coffee farmers and collaborations with Bali’s celebrated wellness institutions.Empowering Indonesia’s Agriculture: Spotlight on CoffeeIndonesia is world-renowned for its specialty coffee. GHF’s new agricultural initiative will support farmers and cooperatives while expanding international market access.GHF plans to:• Partner with small-holder coffee farmers, cooperatives, and export houses to promote organic, sustainably grown Indonesian coffee.• Help growers differentiate their products through quality, sustainability, traceability, and origin storytelling—positioning Indonesian coffee for premium markets in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.• Link agriculture with cultural and wellness tourism by promoting farm visits, “coffee and culture” experiences, and integrated storytelling for global buyers.Advancing Bali’s Wellness Tourism ReachBali is widely regarded as a global center for wellness and holistic retreats. GHF will expand international visibility and collaboration by:• Partnering with leading wellness resorts, spas, mindfulness retreat centers, holistic practitioners, and culinary wellness innovators.• Creating exchange programs, marketing alliances, and storytelling initiatives rooted in Balinese tradition—including yoga culture, wellness cuisine, spa heritage, and mindful travel.• Leveraging media platforms—including Global Dragon TV and Global Wellness Plan—to elevate Balinese wellness enterprises to global audiences and corporate wellness markets.A Mission Where Commerce Meets CultureThe mission’s theme underscores the belief that economic engagement succeeds best when paired with cultural understanding. GHF aims to serve as a bridge between U.S. innovation and Indonesian heritage.Ms. Hong stated:“Indonesia is not only a global agricultural powerhouse but also a leader in wellness rooted in centuries-old traditions. At GHF, we believe in a human-centered approach: not just exports, but stories; not just wellness tourism, but sustainable livelihoods. This mission provides a meaningful platform to link American creativity with Indonesian culture.”Major Events and Highlights of the Indonesia Trade MissionHigh-Level Government BriefingsDelegates met with senior officials from the Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Investment (BKPM), Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy, and regional leaders to discuss economic development, export growth, sustainability, and opportunities in agriculture, wellness, culture, and infrastructure.Business-to-Business MatchmakingSessions connected U.S. delegates with Indonesian companies in coffee and agriculture, spices and herbal products, wellness and spa services, tourism, creative industries, and renewable energy.Bali Wellness & Tourism PartnershipsA special track introduced participants to Bali’s world-class wellness offerings and highlighted future Bali-based annual retreats designed to connect American holistic practitioners and wellness leaders with Indonesian partners.Why This Matters — Impact & Opportunity• For U.S. importers and wellness stakeholders: new access to Indonesian suppliers and tourism partners committed to ethical, sustainable, and culturally authentic products and experiences.• For Indonesian farmers and wellness enterprises: expanded international markets, improved value-chain strategies, and global storytelling that emphasizes heritage and authenticity.• For GHF: alignment with its mission to promote global humanities through cultural education, inclusive economic empowerment, and partnerships that respect local identity while advancing global connectivity.________________________________________About Rose HongRose Hong is the Founder of Global Dragon TV—spotlighting Asian-American business leadership—and the Global Wellness Plan, promoting integrative wellness and preventive health. As Co-Founder of the Global Humanities Foundation, she brings deep media, wellness, and international-trade experience, uniquely positioning her to help bridge U.S.–Indonesia business and cultural collaboration.________________________________________About the Global Humanities Foundation (GHF)The Global Humanities Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to cultural literacy, economic inclusion, and cross-border partnerships. GHF supports initiatives in education, wellness, creative industries, and philanthropy, advancing the idea that commerce and culture thrive best when developed together.________________________________________Next Steps & Call to Action• U.S. companies interested in sourcing Indonesian coffee or exploring wellness-tourism partnerships in Bali may contact the mission team at info@globalhumanitiesfoundation.org.• Indonesian businesses—including coffee cooperatives, wellness resorts, spas, yoga centers, and cultural-tourism enterprises—are invited to reach out for partnership and export-readiness support.• Individuals interested in joining wellness retreats in Bali in the spring or fall may email info@globalhumanitiesfoundation.org for details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.