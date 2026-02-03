Cinqe Matchmaking Unveils New Website and Brand Story Video Showcasing a Modern Approach to Personalized Matchmaking

Behind the scenes with Katy Clark, Rachel London, Annie Garmendia, and Erica Arrechea - shot by Josh Vertucci

Showcasing the art of human matchmaking, Cinqe Matchmaking unveils a redesigned site and cinematic video that redefine luxury dating beyond algorithms.

In an automated dating world, we stand apart. This launch highlights what makes Cinqe unique - real guidance, real feedback, and timeless human matchmaking.” — Erica Arrechea, Founder

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinqe Matchmaking, the boutique luxury matchmaking firm known for its highly personal, hands-on approach, is excited to share the launch of its newly redesigned website alongside a cinematic brand story video that brings the heart of Cinqe’s work to life - just in time for Valentine’s Day.The updated website reflects what Cinqe has always stood for: thoughtful matchmaking led by real people, real conversations, and real intuition. While much of the dating world continues to move toward automation and AI-driven matching, Cinqe remains rooted in something far more personal - human expertise and genuine connection.Rather than algorithms and endless swiping, Cinqe offers hands-on coaching, honest feedback, and deeply intentional introductions guided by experienced matchmakers. The new website and brand video were created to mirror that same experience online: refined, transparent, and unmistakably human.“We wanted the digital experience to feel as elevated and thoughtful as the experience clients receive when working directly with the Cinqe team,” said Ryan Milano of NMBL Website Design , who led the site redesign. “The goal was to balance elegance with clarity, so the site feels both beautiful and easy to navigate - just like Cinqe’s process.”Produced by Noble Bison Productions , the brand story video offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Cinqe works and why their approach is different. With cinematic visuals and intentional storytelling, the film captures the care, discretion, and emotional depth that define the matchmaking experience.“This project was about capturing real connection,” said Tim Hull, Co-Owner and Executive Producer at Noble Bison Productions. “We wanted the visuals and story to reflect the authenticity and quiet confidence behind Cinqe’s work.”Together, the website and video mark an exciting new chapter for Cinqe - making it easier for visitors to understand the firm’s philosophy, explore its two-tiered membership options, and get a true sense of what it’s like to work with a dedicated matchmaker.“At its core, Cinqe has always been about people,” said Erica Arrechea, Founder of Cinqe Matchmaking. “In a world that’s becoming increasingly automated, we’re proud to offer something timeless - real matchmakers providing real guidance, honest feedback, and deeply human connection.”We’re incredibly grateful to Katy Clark, Rachel London, and Annie Garmendia for being part of our company video and lending their time, energy, and heart to the filming.Additional thanks go to Denver’s premier realtor Anna Centron and Caliber Luxury Homes for providing the stunning filming location featured in the brand video.The new website and brand film are now live at Cinqe.com.-------Cinqe Matchmaking is a boutique matchmaking firm serving accomplished, relationship-minded singles across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and Dubai. Known for its concierge-level service and carefully vetted introductions, Cinqe has been featured in Fox News, NBC, ABC, CBS, Maxim, AskMen, San Francisco Chronicle, The Age, GOOP, Westwood, and more.

Discover Cinqe Matchmaking. This video breaks down our two service levels, each designed to help you build connection, wherever you are in your dating journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.