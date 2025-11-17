Roll On Jade, the French beauty brand, debuts in the U.S. with an exclusive launch at Printemps New York

Mother-daughter duo Melody Orinel and Régine Labrosse Roll On Jade Bundles Roll On Jade Logo

From the very beginning, my dream was to create products that could help women—and men—feel their best, look their best, and reconnect with their own beauty in a natural, nurturing way.” — Melody Orinel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roll On Jade , the French beauty brand created by mother-daughter duo Melody Orinel and Régine Labrosse , announced its U.S. debut with an exclusive partnership at the prestigious Printemps New York, the Parisian retailer’s first U.S. flagship.Régine and Melody were among the first to introduce natural stone rollers, gua shas, and facial massage tools to the French market. What began in their family garage outside Paris has grown into a luxury brand sold by Printemps, Galeries Lafayette, La Samaritaine, and DFS International—supported by estheticians, beauty professionals, and loyal customers worldwide.Now, driven by U.S. demand, Roll On Jade is expanding its distribution to American consumers, beginning with its showcase at Printemps New York.Roll On Jade began when Melody Orinel sought natural ways to heal her skin and boost her confidence through crystals, Chinese medicine, and holistic rituals. She handcrafted tools that combined her studies in massage with her passion for stones and ancient remedies.Her mother, Régine Labrosse, a global brand strategist who brought household names such as Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, and Coca-Cola into new markets, quickly saw the potential. Together, they transformed Melody’s vision into a brand that redefined beauty tools as luxury, results-driven rituals.“Roll On Jade is deeply personal for me,” said Melody Orinel, co-founder of Roll On Jade. “When I was younger, I struggled with my skin, my confidence, and even my sense of self. I turned to natural remedies, crystals, and the ancient wisdom of massage and Chinese medicine to heal—inside and out.“From the very beginning, my dream was to create products that could help women—and men—feel their best, look their best, and reconnect with their own beauty in a natural, nurturing way. That’s why our tools are made with professional precision, why our skincare uses the most incredible ingredients nature has to offer, and why we believe every ritual should feel like a moment of self-love. To bring that vision to life in the U.S. through Printemps New York is an absolute dream.”“Roll On Jade began as a passion project in our family garage, and it’s now grown into a movement,” said Régine Labrosse, co-founder. “We were the first to bring these kinds of tools to Paris, and today we’re thrilled to expand our vision to the U.S.—a market where people are seeking more authentic, holistic, and effective beauty rituals. Our goal has always been simple: to empower people with rituals that are luxurious, effective, and sustainable.”“Rooted in the natural efficacy of movement, education, and quality, Roll On Jade embodies rituals of well-being that nurture both inner and outer selves. Thoughtfully crafted and beautifully designed, each piece inspires mindful routines. With proven results, this collection seamlessly complements our curated assortment—now available exclusively at Printemps New York,” said Ariel Fantasia, Head of Beauty at Printemps New York.Unlike mass-market copycats, Roll On Jade continues to stand out as an industry leader by prioritizing:— First-to-market innovation: One of the earliest European brands to bring gua sha and jade rolling to beauty consumers, educating and leading the category.— A family-powered vision: Built and run by a mother-daughter team whose complementary expertise combines innovation, luxury, and global brand growth.— Professional-grade design: Tools like the Ridoki, an at-home collagen-stimulating device, deliver visible results and are trusted by estheticians.— Science-meets-holistic rituals: The brand’s clinically tested Dry Oil Elixir enhances tool performance while hydrating, plumping, and brightening all skin types.— Luxury rooted in France: Premium quality, sustainably sourced materials, and French-made skincare formulations that marry tradition and innovation.The brand’s invitation to join Printemps New York marks a milestone: Roll On Jade’s official U.S. entry. With a six-month exclusivity at the new Manhattan concept store, the brand will now focus on expanding U.S. distribution through prestige retail, professional spa partnerships, and direct-to-consumer channels.Roll On Jade products are now available at Printemps New York, with expanded U.S. retail and spa distribution to follow. More information can be found at www.rollonjade.com

