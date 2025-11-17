FROM THE FORESTS TO THE FRIDGE: LANGERS LAUNCHES ITS BOLD NEW POMEGRANATE BLUEBERRY HUCKLEBERRY BLEND

Made with USA-grown fruit, this vibrant blend captures the bold, wild flavor of huckleberries in every sip

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next must-try juice isn’t tropical. It’s wild. Langers just introduced its newest blend to select Costco Clubs and online, with its Pomegranate Blueberry Huckleberry, a bright, layered juice cocktail that tastes like a walk through the Pacific Northwest at peak season.Huckleberries, the small-but-mighty berries foraged in the forests of the Rocky Mountains, give this juice its deep, naturally tangy sweetness. They’re blended with pomegranates from California and USA-grown blueberries, then finished with a hint of elderflower for a light floral lift. The result is a smooth, refreshing pour that’s as good over ice as it is mixed with sparkling water or weekend mocktails.“Retailers have an incredible pulse on what people are looking for,” said Bruce Langer President of Langers. “They hear it first, from parents shopping for something healthy and in season, to shoppers looking for flavor without compromise. This blend captures that balance. It’s vibrant, familiar, and something everyone can feel good about enjoying.”Rooted in real fruit and regional flavor, this new blend celebrates the best of American harvest. It’s a nod to the wild and local ingredients that make the country’s produce so distinct, reimagined through Langers’ signature approach to taste and freshness. Every bottle reflects the brand’s ongoing mission to keep juice interesting, delicious, and always naturally satisfying.Family-owned and run since 1960, Langers has built a reputation for listening closely to retail partners and turning feedback into innovation. From its twice judged best tasting Cranberry juice to its new line of functional beverages, every launch starts as a response to what shoppers are craving right now.Langers isn’t just making juice, they’re shaping retail trends. The family-owned, privately held company has built a reputation for taking bold risks on unconventional products that often-become household names. From award-winning Apple Butter to the craft colas, Langers listens to retailers, experiments boldly, and isn’t afraid if some products don’t make the cut, because innovation means trying new things. What sets Langers apart in a crowded beverage and food landscape is the ability to move fast and innovate directly based on retailer feedback and market trends.Being privately owned gives Langers the freedom to experiment, take calculated risks, and pivot quickly. Retailers know they can rely on Langers to try new concepts, adapt to consumer demand, and deliver standout products that resonate with shoppers. Not every product becomes a permanent fixture but that’s the nature of true innovation.This spirit of experimentation also opens the door for new ideas from the people who know regional flavors best: consumers, retailers and flavor lovers. Langers has always thrived on feedback and trendspotting, and this new wave of innovation invites shoppers to share the unique, local, or heritage fruits they want to see bottled next. From regional berries to nostalgic orchard varietals, the brand is ready to explore the flavors America is excited about.The new Pomegranate Blueberry Huckleberry juice is already rolling out at select Costco clubs and online, joining Langers’ growing collection of fruit-forward blends that bring real flavor, natural color, and just the right amount of nostalgia to the modern juice shelf.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Langers and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

