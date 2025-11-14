Hospitality Recruiter KSB Shortlisted For Five National Industry Awards

Hospitality recruiter recognised for candidate experience, industry service and workplace culture at British Recruitment Awards and REC Awards

SOLIHULL, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitality and catering recruiter KSB Recruitment has been shortlisted for five national industry awards across the British Recruitment Awards 2025 and REC Awards 2025, highlighting its focus on candidate experience, specialist service, culture, leadership and client impact. Winners for the British Recruitment Awards were revealed on 12 November, with REC Awards winners announced on 20 November.The British Recruitment Awards 2025 recognises employers, agencies and talent teams across the UK. KSB Recruitment features as a finalist in two categories: Candidate Experience of the Year and Specialist Recruitment Agency of the Year.The programme, run by employee insight platform New Possible, received more than 340 entries from organisations of all sizes, from start up firms to large national brands. Shortlisting for Candidate Experience of the Year award highlights a strong focus on clear communication, feedback and support for hospitality professionals at every stage of the hiring process. The Specialist Recruitment Agency of the Year nomination reflects deep sector knowledge and long term partnerships with hotels, resorts, contract caterers, visitor attractions and independent venues across the country.Alongside this success, KSB Recruitment appears on the shortlist for three REC Awards 2025 categories: Best Company to Work For, Business Leader of the Year and Impact on a Client’s Business Award. The REC Awards are the only recruitment sector awards hosted by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, open exclusively to REC members and billed as the highest recognition available within the industry.Confederation, open exclusively to REC members and billed as the highest recognition available within the industry.Dawn Bannister, Managing Director at KSB Recruitment, said:“We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated for British Recruitment and REC awards. This recognition reflects the dedication, heart, and innovation our team puts into everything we do - from championing diversity and inclusion to redefining recruitment excellence. Being shortlisted among such esteemed organisations is a proud moment for us, and it reinforces our mission to make a genuine impact in the recruitment space.”For more than 30 years, KSB Recruitment has focused on hospitality and catering roles across the UK, supplying chefs, front of house teams and wider support staff for hotels, venues, visitor attractions and contract caterers. Recognition across both award programmes signals strong performance on three fronts: candidate care, specialist sector expertise and workplace culture. Shortlists at British Recruitment Awards and REC Awards also send a positive message to current and future clients who rely on resilient staffing partners as guest demand rises again.About KSB Recruitment:KSB Recruitment is a specialist hospitality and catering recruitment agency based in Birmingham, working with employers and candidates across the UK. The firm provides permanent and temporary staffing solutions for hotels, resorts, contract caterers, visitor attractions, event venues and independent operators. Services cover chefs, front of house teams, kitchen staff and wider operational roles, supported by sector trained consultants and responsive out of hours cover. A nationwide network, 24/7 response line and a pre vetted pool of DBS checked staff support faster hiring and continuity for employers during busy periods or seasonal trading.Media contactKSB Recruitment Consultants LtdRegus Park, Central Boulevard, Blythe Valley Park, Solihull, Birmingham, B90 8AGPhone: 0121 828 9840 (24/7)Email: info@ksbrecruitment.co.ukWebsite: https://ksbrecruitment.co.uk/

