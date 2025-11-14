Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – October 2025

MACAU, November 14 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (14 November) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP238.0 billion (USD29.73 billion) at the end of October 2025. The reserves decreased by 0.5% from the revised value of MOP239.2 billion (USD29.84 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-October 2025 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 88.8% of pataca M2 at end-September 2025.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.66 points month-on-month but dropped 2.49 points year-on-year to 101.4 in October 2025, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners on a monthly basis but dropped on an annual basis.