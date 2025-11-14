China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival opens under the theme of “Transcending Boundaries”

MACAU, November 14 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), with the Galaxy Entertainment Group as the opening ceremony partner, the “China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival”, integrated in the 7th “Encounter in Macao - Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, is held from 14 November to 5 December, presenting nearly 30 outstanding films from China, the Portuguese-speaking countries, Japan and South Korea, as well as outreach activities such as community screenings, post-screening talks and workshops.

The Film Festival kicked off today, 14 November, with the Chinese comedy Green Wave, which was screened at Galaxy Cinemas, Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort. The opening ceremony was attended by the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office of the Macao SAR Government, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Cheang Kai Meng; the Member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, Hoi Kam Un; the Chief of the Division of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Xu Dongjie; the Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Philip Cheng and the Acting Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Wong Keng Ngo.

Themed “Transcending Boundaries”, this year’s Film Festival is divided into five sections, namely “The Key East Asian Filmmaker: Zhang Lü”, “Cross-cultural, Cross-regional”, “Premiere of Chinese and Lusophone Films”, “Chinese-Portuguese Short Films” and “Community Screening”, showcasing the cultural landscapes and stories from China, the Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, as well as Japan and South Korea. In order to further explore the theme of transcending boundaries, the Film Festival features a selection of works, including Portuguese director Cláudia Varejão's documentary Ama-San, which focuses on Japanese female divers; Japanese director Ryo Takeuchi’s The Yangtze River, which traces the river’s source; Ask the Mountain, produced by the late renowned South Korean Director Kim Ki-duk and directed by Chinese filmmaker Xu Lei; and the short film Amarela, which depicts a Japanese-Brazilian young girl.

During the Film Festival, several members of the main creative teams including directors Zhang Lü, Zhu Xin, Viv Li and Hong Kong lyricist Siu Hak, will be invited to interact closely with the audience at the event, reflecting the Film Festival’s concept of transcending geographical and cultural boundaries to foster dialogue, integration, and mutual inspiration. The closing film The Scent of Things Remembered will be followed by a post-screening sharing session featuring director António Ferreira and producer Tathiani Sacilotto.

In order to integrate arts into the community, the Film Festival will host the community screening of the Chinese animated film Deep Sea on 22 November at the Dr. Carlos d’ Assumpção Park. A film which explores family bonds through a combination of traditional ink-painting aesthetics with 3D animation technology. Admission is free, free seating. Limited seats on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will also feature a body painting activity, offering residents and tourists an interactive and vibrant cinematic night that combines visual and emotional appeal.

The Film Festival will also host the Mini Ama Seashell Handicraft Workshop (parent-child session) and the Mini Dumpling Making Handicraft Workshop (individual session) on 23 November. Members of the public who purchase two tickets for this edition of the Film Festival can register for the workshops through the Cinematheque・Passion website (www.cinematheque-passion.mo). Seats are limited and assignment is made on a first-come, first-served basis.

In order to further encourage public participation in cultural and artistic activities, this year’s “Encounter in Macao - Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” offers various discounts on ticket purchases. The public can enjoy a “buy-one-get-one-free” discount when purchasing Film Festival tickets in person at the Cinematheque・Passion by presenting their tickets for the concerts, or receipts from the Picture Book Fair featured in the 7th “Encounter in Macao - Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”. The public can also enjoy admission for two persons at a special price of MOP60 when purchasing “Amigo Tickets”. Holders of a valid Macao Teacher Card, a volunteer, participant or staff member of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, or a Tap Siac Craft Market vendor card, will receive a 20% discount on ticket purchases for the Film Festival.

Tickets for the China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival are now available at the Cinematheque・Passion and are also available for sale online. The ticket office is open from 10am to 11:30pm, including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays.

For more information about the event and discounts, please visit the 7th “Encounter in Macao - Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” website at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP or the Cinematheque・Passion website at www.cinematheque-passion.mo.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6280 during office hours.