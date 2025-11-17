The ElSohly Award Presented by the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision (CANN) Announces 2025 Winners

Winner topics span cannabinoid pharmacology, airborne allergen mitigation, endocannabinoid enzyme engineering, and safety risks in vaporizer materials.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision (CANN) of the American Chemical Society (ACS) proudly announces the 2025 recipients of the ElSohly Award , recognizing outstanding contributions to advancing the field of cannabis and cannabinoid science.Established in 2018, the ElSohly Award honors innovative researchers, students, and industry professionals who demonstrate excellence in cannabis chemistry. The award provides recipients the opportunity to present their work at the ElSohly Award Symposium during the Spring 2026 ACS National Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.This year’s recipients represent diverse areas of cannabis research, from analytical chemistry and pharmacology to public health and safety:Dr. Brian Thomas, Empirical Pharmaceutical Services, LLC (Manteo, North Carolina)“From Cannabis to Cannabinoid Chemistry: Pharmacological Promise and Regulatory Pitfalls”Dr. Thomas' work explores the emerging technologies and evolution of cannabinoid pharmacology, bridging natural product chemistry and receptor pharmacology with public health implications related to unregulated cannabinoid products.Dr. Tess Eidem, University of Colorado – Boulder (Westminster, Colorado)“Mitigating Airborne Cannabis Allergen Exposure in Occupational Settings: Characterization and Control Strategies”Dr. Eidem’s work investigates cannabis-derived airborne allergens and demonstrates effective mitigation strategies to protect worker health in cannabis production environments.Dr. Samm Hilston, Northeastern University (Boston, Massachusetts)“Recombinant Production and Selective Inhibition of Endocannabinoid Enzymes to Enhance ECS Tone”Dr. Hilston’s research advances understanding of the endocannabinoid system and endocannabinoidome by producing functional enzymes and designing selective inhibitors with potential therapeutic benefits.Alex Eckman, Lake Superior State University (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan)“Evidence of Pre-Use Polymer Leaching in Hemp-Derived Vaporizers”Mr. Eckman presents critical findings on material stability and safety in hemp vaporizer hardware, identifying pre-use polymer leaching and emphasizing the need for enhanced quality control in product manufacturing.“I was very excited to see the range of topics covered by this year’s award winners. We had a great turnout of applicants across 7 countries and 3 continents - demonstrating the growing worldwide movement to better understand and apply cannabis and cannabinoid chemistry,” said Jason Wilson, MS, Chair of the CANN Awards Committee. “These award recipients truly exemplify the breadth and rigor of cannabis chemistry today. Their work not only deepens our understanding of the chemical and biological complexity of cannabis but also advances public safety, health, and scientific integrity across the industry.”Awardees will present their research at the ElSohly Award Symposium during the Spring 2026 ACS National Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, where attendees can engage with these leaders in cannabis science and learn from their cutting-edge discoveries.Those interested in applying for or nominating a colleague for the 2026 ElSohly Award can contact awards@cann-acs.org for more information.

